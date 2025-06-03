Flyers Re-Sign Forward Noah Cates to a Four-Year Contract

Cates, 26 (2/5/1999), recorded 37 points (16g-21a) in 78 games this season ranking him seventh on the Flyers in points and fifth in goals.

By Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have re-signed forward Noah Cates to a four-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $4 million, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Cates, 26 (2/5/1999), recorded 37 points (16g-21a) in 78 games this season ranking him seventh on the Flyers in points and fifth in goals. The two-way centerman ranked second for the club in plus/minus at plus-three this season.

Cates was drafted by the Flyers in the fifth round (137th overall) in 2017 and has played 235 career NHL games, all with the Flyers, and has registered 40 goals and 62 assists for 102 points. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward made his NHL debut on April 29, 2022, in his home state of Minnesota. He scored his first NHL goal on April 5, 2022, against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Prior to joining the Flyers, Cates played four years at University of Minnesota Duluth (2018-22) where he helped lead the team to an NCAA National Championship as a freshman in 2019. He also contributed to a Frozen Four appearance in 2021 and a Final Eight finish in 2022.

Cates totaled 99 points (39g-60a) in 139 games played with the Bulldogs and was captain for his junior and senior seasons. As a freshman, he led UMD rookies in points (9g-14a=23pts) and was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) All-Rookie Team as well as UMD’s Rookie of the Year. Cates was also named to the NCHC All-Conference First Team in 2019-20 and the Second Team in 2020-21.

The Stillwater, Minn. Native has represented the United States on two occasions at the 2019 Under-20 World Junior Championship and the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. At the 2019 World Junior Championship Cates tallied one goal and two assists helping the team to a silver medal. In 2022 at the Olympic Games Cates served as an assistant captain and scored one goal in four games.

