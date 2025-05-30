Flyers Re-Sign Defenseman Helge Grans to contract extension

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed defenseman Helge Grans to a two-year, two-way/one-way contract extension with an annual average (AAV) of $787,500, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Grans, 23 (5/10/02), appeared in six games this season for the Flyers and registered one assist. He made his NHL debut on November 18, 2024, against Colorado and recorded his first point. Grans spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL), where he tallied 23 points (8g-15a) in 66 regular season games. His 23 points were the third-most by a Phantoms defenseman. Grans registered the fifth-most shots on the team and second-most among Phantoms defensemen this season with 125. Additionally, he had one goal and three assists in seven games during the 2025 AHL playoffs.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Ljungby, Sweden was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (35th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. Grans was acquired by the Flyers on June 6, 2023, in a three-way trade with the Kings and has played parts of four seasons in the AHL for the Ontario Reign (2021-23) and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2023-25). He owns 18 goals, 46 assists for 64 points in 237 career games.

On the international stage he has represented Sweden on two occasions. He participated in the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge in 2018 and tallied two assists in six games. He also played in the Under-20 World Junior Championship in 2022 and recorded four assists in seven games while helping Sweden to win bronze.