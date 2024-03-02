Postgame 5: Flyers Falter After Strong Start, Lose 5-2 to Caps

The Capitals cut the gap to 2-1 at 4:34 of the second period. Sean Couturier lost a defensive zone left circle draw to Lapierre. Wilson got the puck to Ovechkin (17th), who immediately fired off a shot into the net.

The Flyers paid the price for a sloppy shift leading up to Washington tying the score at 2-2 at the 9:55 mark of the second period. Philly temporarily dodged a bullet. However, a Sean Walker clearing attempt went off Pacioretty's shinpad and over to Milano. Milano (7th goal of the season) then flipped the puck over Ersson into the net.

At 17:45 of the second period, Washington took a 3-2 lead. Carlson (5th goal of the season) scored after sequence that saw him go around the net and score on a Hendrix Lapierre rebound. The assists went to Lapierre and Rasmus Sandin.

Washington established a 4-2 lead with a power play goal at 6:04 of the third period. Cam York retrieved a dump-in behind the net and tried to send the puck around the boards. Instead, he turned it over to Wilson. Moments later, Strome fed a wide open Mantha (PPG, 19th) in the low slot for a goal.

The Capitals made it 5-2 at 15:38 of the third period. After Sean Couturier was denied on a golden scoring opportunity, the Capitals countered the other way. Ersson stopped Pacioretty on an initial shot, Strome (22nd) scored on the rebound.

Ersson took the loss in goal, stopping 16 of 21 shots. Lindgren earned the win with 24 saves on 26 shots.

The Flyers went 1-for-3 on the power play. The Capitals were also 1-for-3.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

86 Joel Farabee - 21 Scott Laughton - 71 Tyson Foerster

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 10 Bobby Brink

27 Noah Cates - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

44 Nicolas Deslauriers- 14 Sean Couturier - 62 Olle Lycksell

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

5 Egor Zamula - 18 Marc Staal

33 Samuel Ersson

[32 Felix Sandström]

TURNING POINT

The sequence leading up to Washington's second goal was symbolic of how the final 40 minutes went for the Flyers. Early in the shift, an area pass attempt by Poehling went awry. Subsequently, Cates had the puck taken away in the neutral zone.

The Flyers seemed to dodge a bullet as Ersson denied Pacioretty as he moved in one-on-one against the goalie. However, shortly thereafter, Walker turned over a clearing attempt and Milano scored on a nice shot. The Flyers never led again.

On the game-winning goal by Carlson, the Flyers got caught out on a long shift, missing a potential chance to change.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Flyers had three of the game's first five shots on goal, including the rebound goal by Brink.

The Flyers went on the game's first power play at 3:35 of the first period as Dylan Strome was tripping Farabee in the Caps' defensive zone. On the ensuing man advantage, Tippett ripped a one-timer on net from the right hash marks off a pass from Farabee. Later, Brink put a center point shot on net with traffic in front that was gloved down by Lindgren.

Longtime Capital Hathaway received a warm ovation from the Capital One Arena crowd at the first TV timeout. Through 6:35, shots on goal were 6-2 Flyers.