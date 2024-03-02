Postgame 5: Flyers Falter After Strong Start, Lose 5-2 to Caps

For several minutes, scrambly play and bouncing pucks were abound. As the period passed the halfway point, there was a mass scramble for a loose puck near the Flyers' net. Ersson made two saves.
Tom Wilson tripped Poehling just inside the Philly blueline at 16:47. The Flyers went back to the power play. Lycksell put an unscreened perimeter shot on goal for a routine save. Tippett cashed in for a 2-0 lead at 18:24.
2) First period shots on goal were 11-5 Flyers. Shot attempts were 26-11 Flyers. Scoring chances were 8-6 Flyers. High-danger scoring chances were tied at 3-3, according to Natural Stat Trick. Faceoffs were 15-11 Flyers (led by Frost's 4-for-5).
3) Brink sent Tippett on a partial breakaway early in the second period. Lindgren made the save at 2:17. At 4:32, Ersson gloved a Trevor van Riemsdyk point shot for a stoppage. Right off the next draw, Ovechkin scored over the pad and below the glove. On the ensuing center ice faceoff, the Flyers sent out Poehling with wingers Tippett and Brink.
The Tippett-Frost-Brink line hemmed Washington in their defensive zone. The Capitals iced the puck at 8:14. Shortly past the 9:30 mark, Max Pacioretty moved in one-on-one with Ersson. The goalie made the save but Milano scored later in the shift to tie the score at 2-2.
The Capitals went on their first power play at 10:56. York tripped Connor McMichael behind the Flyers' net. The Flyers killed it off with authority.
Philly went back to the power play at 14:49. Pacioretty was sent off for boarding Deslauriers. Frost, Zamula and Tippett worked the puck around, and Tippett fired a shot on net from up high. Lindgren made the save without a rebound. After play went back to 5-on-5, Brink nearly scored off a Couturier setup.
With 2:15 left in the period, Carlson put the Capitals ahead.
4) Second period shots on goal were 9-5 Capitals (16-14 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 15-14 Flyers (29-21 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 7-6 Capitals (13-11 Capitals overall). High-danger scoring chances were 5-2 Capitals (8-5 Capitals overall). Faceoffs were 11-8 Capitals (23-22 Flyers overall).
5) Sanheim broke up a developing Lapierre scoring chance in the opening minute of the third period. On the next shift, Ersson denied Strome from the left circle.
With Brink on the bench, Tortorella sent Frost out on the left wing with Couturier and Tippett. Two shifts later, the Laughton line generated good puck possession but struggled to put a shot on net. Brink and Lycksell remained on the bench as the period progressed.
At 5:39, Walker tried to play an aerial puck in the Washington zone and was called for high-sticking ex-Flyer Nicolas Aube-Kubel. The Flyers were unable to kill this penalty and fell behind by two goals.
Former teammates Hathaway and Wilson tangled before a faceoff in the Philadelphia zone. Both players received roughing double minors.
Lindgren made a great save in close on Couturier in the final five minutes of the third period. As play moved the other way, Washington made it 5-2 at 15:38.
Walker returned to the penalty box on an interference minor against Pacioretty at 18:21.
Third period shots on goal were 10-7 Flyers (26-21 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 25-13 Flyers (54-35 overall). Scoring chances were 8-8 (22-19 Capitals overall). High-danger scoring chances were 3-2 Flyers (11-8 Capitals overall). Faceoffs were 8-8 (23-22 Flyers 31-30 Flyers overall).