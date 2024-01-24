Postgame 5: Flyers Fall to Lightning, 6-3

TURNING POINT

The Flyers had just gotten through a PK against the NHL's most dangerous power play when Kucherov blasted home his one-timer goal to turn a one-goal edge for Tampa into a 2-0 score. The Flyers made various runs and pushes to get back on the brink of drawing even, but two subsequent Tampa power play goals proved a little too much from which to fully recover.

POSTGAME 5

1) Couturier deflected a shot on net on the shift of the game. Point scored on a re-direct for a 1-0 lead at 1:46.

Lycksell had a look at 5:02 as a defender poked the poke to him at the left hash marks. Shots on goal were 3-3.

Frost made a gorgeous pass to an open Atkinson just below the hash marks. Vasilevskiy made the save at 6:28. Moments later, Anthony Cirelli tripped Atkinson for a penalty at 6:35.

Through 11:35, shots on goal were 5-4 Flyers as Nick Perbix cleared a puck into the Tampa bench. After a TV timeout, the next faceoff was in the Tampa left circle. Couturier won it cleanly against Luke Gledening. Play was kept to the perimeter. Tampa iced the puck at 12:36. Frost lost the draw to Steven Stamkos and Tampa cleared the puck.

At 15:02, Sanheim threaded a point shot through traffic. Later, Farabee put a puck at the net from the center point area with traffic in front. Vasilevskiy tracked it for a save.

The Flyers went to the penalty kill at 16:43 as Ristolainen was called for tripping Brandon Hagel. Trailing by a goal, it was an important kill opportunity for the Flyers. They got through the 5-on-4 portion, but Kucherov scored almost immediately after the penalty expired.

2) First period shots on goal were 7-5 Flyers. Shot attempts were 17-15 Lightning. Scoring chances were 6-5 Tampa Bay. High-danger scoring chances were 2-1 Flyers per Natural Stat Trick. Faceoffs were 9-5 Lightning. The Flyers blocked 10 Tampa shot attempts led by four blocks from Seeler.

3) Tampa spent the first shift of the second period in the Philly zone. Tampa iced the puck at the 38-second mark. At the offensive blueline, Walker had the puck poked away by Point. On the backcheck, Walker took a holding penalty at 1:36. Tampa's lethal power play converted at 2:24.

Veteran Calvin de Haan pinched in from the left point for an open shot from the top of the circle at 6:22. Ersson saved it, with the puck going out of play. Shots on goal were 3-1 Tampa Bay.

At 7:59, after receiving a cross-seam pass from Frost, Ristolainen fired a shot from outside the right dot on goal. Vasilevskiy saw it all the way for what turned into a routine save. The Couturier line pressured on the next shift. Late in the shift, Kucherov hit the ice as he jostled with Konecny. The line with Farabee, Frost, and Atkinson came back out two shifts later and Aktinson scored at 9:56.

Atkinson had a bite at his second goal -- this time from center slot -- but was turned away by Vasilevskiy. Shots on goal were now 9-4 Flyers through 11:29.

Frost used his feet effectively to draw a hooking penalty on Hagel at 12:19. Zamula threaded a shot on net early in the power play. On the ensuing 5-on-4, Frost set up Drysdale for his first goal as a Flyer to make it a 3-2 deficit at 14:04.

The Flyers had a golden chance to tie the score at 15:27 as Atkinson was denied right at the doorstep by Vasilevskiy.

Atkinson was called for an offensive zone hooking penalty at 16:11. Sanheim was taken down during a shorthanded rush. The fans wanted a penalty call but play continued. At the other end, Tampa's power play struck again at 17:42 for a 4-2 lead.

On the next shift, Laughton wasn't quite able to jam home the puck in a scramble around the Tampa net. At 18:37, Atkinson was wide open for a potential home-run pass, but the Flyers were unable to get him the puck. The Couturier line applied heavy pressure in the final shift of the middle frame.

Foerster fired a puck at the net as the buzzer sounded, and some Tampa players took exception. Hedman and Sanhem received coincidental roughing minors out of a scrum with the period expired. The teams started the third period with two minutes of 4-on-4 play.

4) Second period shots on goal were 14-8 Flyers (21-13 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 31-17 Flyers (47-33 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 13-10 Flyers (18-16 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were 5-3 Flyers (7-4 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 9-5 Flyers (9-5 TB 18-14 Flyers overall).

5) York's early goal in the third period spurred a wave of momentum and several scoring chances for Philly. Through 4:47, shots on goal were 4-1 Flyers. In the meantime, Seeler blocked his sixth shot.

Ersson made a huge save on Crozier to keep the deficit at one goal. A TV timeout ensued at 6:42. He then denied Nick Paul on a tough chance. Through 9:29, shots were 4-4. Seeler came up with his seventh block at 11:17.

Couturier forechecked Tampa into a turnover and centered a pass out in front to Foerster for a scoring chance at 12:37. Dysdale put a point shot on net at 13:09. Couturier took the puck to the net at 13:52 but couldn't jam through a backhander. A pileup ensued after Konecny was unable to get to the puck.

With 2:42 remaining, the Flyers pulled Ersson for a 6-on-5 attack. After very heavy pressure by the Flyers, Hagel scored an empty net goal with 59.7 seconds left in regulation.

Third period shots on goal were 11-9 Flyers (32-22 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 24-19 Flyers (71-53 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 11-9 Flyers (28-27 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were 9-4 Flyers (15-8 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 11-9 Flyers (29-23 Flyers overall, led by Couturier's 16-for-22). Seeler recorded seven of the Flyers' 22 blocked shots on the night.