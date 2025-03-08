Postgame 5: Flyers Fall to Kraken, 4-1

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Seattle Kraken, 4-1, at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon. Seattle swept the two-game season series between the clubs.

Philly took a 1-0 lead to the first intermission. The puck took a favorable bounce in the last half-minute and the Flyers grabbed the lead after they had a couple of near-goals earlier in the frame.

The Flyers went to an early power play at 4:02 as Matty Beniers caught Owen Tippett with a careless high stick in the corner. Noah Cates drew iron on an excellent scoring chance. Shortly thereafter, Tyson Foerster tucked the puck just wide.

Philly went back to a 5-on-4 power play at 7:37 as Jamie Oleksiak was called for hooking Jakob Pelleiter. After the penalty expired, Brandon Montour fired a puck off the post on a 2-on-1 rush.

Philly headed back to the power play at 14:37 as Andrei Burakovsky slashed Travis Konecny. The Flyers were unable to generate any shots or chances as their third power play of the first period went by the wayside.

Philly made it 1-0 at 19:28 on a puck luck goal by Owen Tippett (19th) off the rush. As he attempted to curl around Ryker Evans, the puck was knocked away but squibbed past Philipp Grubauer into the net. The assists went to Michkov and Couturier.