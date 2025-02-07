Postgame 5: Flyers Fall to Caps, 4-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost a winnable game against the Metropolitan Division leading Washington Capitals, 4-3, at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Philly took a 3-2 lead into the third period but they were unable to nail down a victory.

The Flyers generated the first three shots on goal of the first period, including a scoring chance for Matvei Michkov created by Emil Andrae. Rodrigo Abols blocked a Jakob Chychrun shot attempt at the other end.

On his next shift, Michkov had another chance in front and was hooked by Rasmus Sandin at 4:03. Scott Laughton won the first faceoff of the ensuing power play. The Flyers got set up initially but were unable to generate any shots on net.

At 7:23, Ivan Fedotov saw his first shot of the game: a breakaway chance for Tom Wilson. Fedotov made the save. At 11:39, Fedotov stopped Dylan Strome.

The Capitals went to the power play at 12:41 as Andrae was called for tripping Taylor Raddysh deep in the defensive zone. Fedotov made stops on an Alex Ovechkin one-timer from the left circle and a Strome shot from the other side.

Michkov (15th goal of the season) scored through Charlie Lindgren's pads at 17:31 on a stretch pass from Travis Sanheim out to the Russian rookie at the attacking blueline. Sanheim had the lone assist.