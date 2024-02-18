Postgame 5: Flyers Fall, 6-3, in Stadium Series

A seemingly under-control sequence in the Flyers' defense suddenly turned into a scoring chance and Hischier's second goal of the game (18th of the season) at 2:48 of the third period. Hischier scored on a 30-foot wrister, assisted by Jesper Bratt and John Marino.

Nick Seeler (1st) of the season found himself alone with the puck in the left shot and snapped a shot home at 9:07 of the third period. The assists went to Scott Laughton and Ryan Poehling.

New Jersey's Bastian (5th) scored an empty net goal at 18:15 of the third period for his second tally of the game. Erik Haula received the assist.

Samuel Ersson took the loss. He stopped 32 of 37 shots. Nico Daws earned the win with 42 saves on 45 shots.

The Flyers went 1-for-3 on the power play. The Devils went 0-for-5.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 48 Morgan Frost - 89 Cam Atkinson

27 Noah Cates - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 21 Scott Laughton - (rotate)

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

18 Marc Staal - 9 Jamie Drysdale

5 Egor Zamula

33 Samuel Ersson

[40 Cal Petersen]

TURNING POINT

The counterattacking Hischier goal got the Devils off to a fast start. The Flyers -- suffering some costly lapses and Ersson giving up rebounds -- spent the rest of the night chasing the game.

POSTGAME 5

1) After the Devils' Hischier scored 32 seconds into the game, Frost was called for high-sticking Simon Nemec at 1:35. The Flyers killed it off in good shape.

At 5:10, Colin Miller went to the penalty box for delay of game after putting the puck over the glass from the defensive zone. On a counterattack by Jesper Bratt, Drysdale was called for holding at 5:57.

Frost's blown coverage off a lost faceoff and fat rebound resulted in Toffoli's goal that made it 2-0 Devils at 13:30.

Shots were 11-9 Devils through 17:50. With 41.8 seconds left in the first period, Laughton took a delay of game penalty.

2) First period shots on goal were 14-10 Devils. First period shot attempts were 30-16 Flyers. Scoring chances were 12-11 Flyers. High-danger scoring chances were 7-6 Devils. Faceoffs were 12-9 Devils.

3) The Flyers killed off the remainder of the Laughton penalty. Shots on goal were 2-2 through 3:18. Through seven minutes, shots were 7-4 in the Flyers favor but Philly had not put a dent in their deficit. Philly was applying heavy pressure, however.

Tippett struck at 7:43 to bring the Flyers back within 2-1. At 10:12, Nemec was penalized for holding Farabee's stick. The Flyers were unable to get anything going on the power play. At 10:51, Konecny was called for a slashing penalty.

New Jersey went back to the power play yet again on a Seeler high-sticking minor at 13:46. Philly staged another strong kill to go 5-for-5 for the game up to that point.

The Smith and Bastian goals put the Flyers in a three-goal hole. Palat was called for hooking at 18:00. Tippett cashed it in at 18:23.

4) Second period shots on goal were 24-15 Flyers (33-28 Devils overall). Shot attempts were 34-25 Flyers (61-52 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 17-12 Flyers (29-23 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were7-6 Flyers (13-13 overall). Faceoffs were 17-9 Devils (29-18 Devils overall).

5) Hischier made it 5-2 at 2:48 of the third period. Through eight minutes, shots on goal were 5-4 Devils. Tippett came close to a hat trick goal at 8:42. On the next shift, Seeler made it a 5-3 game at 9:07 as the Flyers refused to just fold.

Laughton came within a whisker of a fourth Philly goal. After the ensuing whistle at 10:32, a scrum broke out near the net. No penalties were called.

Through 13:30, shots on goal were 10-7 Flyers. The Flyers pulled Ersson with 3:20 on the third period clock.

Third period shots on goal were 12-11 Devils (46-38 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 9-9 (30-22 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were 4-2 Devils (13-12 Devils overall).