Postgame 5: Flyers Fall, 6-3, in Stadium Series

The Philadelphia Flyers lost, 6-3, to the New Jersey Devils in their 2024 Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night.

By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

A pair of miscues by the Flyers proved costly as the Devils scored twice in the first period. The Flyers threw a lot of rubber at the net in the New Jersey zone but came away empty. Philly also took three penalties in the first period.

The Devils took a quick 1-0 lead just 32 seconds into the game on a breakaway goal by Nico Hischier (17th) through the five-hole. The assists went to Ondrej Palat and John Marino.

New Jersey extended the lead to 2-0 at 13:30, Morgan Frost lost a defensive zone faceoff to Tyler Toffoli and then lost track of Toffolli as he potted a rebound (24th) off a Brendan Smith shot. The other assist went to Jack Hughes.

In the second period, the Flyers seemed to be making headway, cutting the deficit to 2-1 and applying pressure. However, two quick goals by New Jersey built a three-goal cushion. The Flyers got one back on the power play to end the middle frame where they started it: down by two goals.

Philly narrowed the gap to 2-1 on an Owen Tippett goal (20th) on a 40-foot wrister upstairs off a Travis Konecny at 7:42. The Devils were unable to get the puck out of their own zone.  The assists went to Konecny and Egor Zamula.

New Jersey restored a two-goal lead at 16:36. On a rebound left out in front of the net, Brendan Smith (2nd of the season) stashed the puck home. The assists went to Ondrej Palat and Hischier.

The Devils struck ahead quickly again at 17:48  for a 4-1 lead. Taking advantage of open space, Nathan Bastian (4th) scored over the glove on the short side. The assists went to Timo Meier and Curtis Lazar.

On a power play, Tippett sniped his second goal of the period (21st of the season) to reduce the New Jersey edge to 4-2. Good puck movement by the Flyers and a snipe from the center slot by Tippett from 33 feet were the keys. The assists went to Konecny and Frost.

A seemingly under-control sequence in the Flyers' defense suddenly turned into a scoring chance and Hischier's second goal of the game (18th of the season) at 2:48 of the third period. Hischier scored on a 30-foot wrister, assisted by Jesper Bratt and John Marino.

Nick Seeler (1st) of the season found himself alone with the puck in the left shot and snapped a shot home at 9:07 of the third period. The assists went to Scott Laughton and Ryan Poehling.

New Jersey's Bastian (5th) scored an empty net goal at 18:15 of the third period for his second tally of the game. Erik Haula received the assist. 

Samuel Ersson took the loss. He stopped 32 of 37 shots. Nico Daws earned the win with 42 saves on 45 shots.

The Flyers went 1-for-3 on the power play. The Devils went 0-for-5.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny
86 Joel Farabee - 48 Morgan Frost - 89 Cam Atkinson
27 Noah Cates - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway
44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 21 Scott Laughton - (rotate)

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker
18 Marc Staal - 9 Jamie Drysdale
5 Egor Zamula

33 Samuel Ersson
[40 Cal Petersen]

TURNING POINT

The counterattacking Hischier goal got the Devils off to a fast start. The Flyers -- suffering some costly lapses and Ersson giving up rebounds -- spent the rest of the night chasing the game.

POSTGAME 5

1) After the Devils' Hischier scored 32 seconds into the game, Frost was called for high-sticking Simon Nemec at 1:35. The Flyers killed it off in good shape.

At 5:10, Colin Miller went to the penalty box for delay of game after putting the puck over the glass from the defensive zone. On a counterattack by Jesper Bratt, Drysdale was called for holding at 5:57. 

Frost's blown coverage off a lost faceoff and fat rebound resulted in Toffoli's goal that made it 2-0 Devils at 13:30.

Shots were 11-9 Devils through 17:50.  With 41.8 seconds left in the first period, Laughton took a delay of game penalty. 

2) First period shots on goal were 14-10 Devils. First period shot attempts were 30-16 Flyers. Scoring chances were 12-11 Flyers. High-danger scoring chances were 7-6 Devils. Faceoffs were 12-9 Devils.

3) The Flyers killed off the remainder of the Laughton penalty.  Shots on goal were 2-2 through 3:18. Through seven minutes, shots were 7-4 in the Flyers favor but Philly had not put a dent in their deficit. Philly was applying heavy pressure, however.

Tippett struck at 7:43 to bring the Flyers back within 2-1. At 10:12, Nemec was penalized for holding Farabee's stick. The Flyers were unable to get anything going on the power play. At 10:51, Konecny was called for a slashing penalty. 

New Jersey went back to the power play yet again on a Seeler high-sticking minor at 13:46. Philly staged another strong kill to go 5-for-5 for the game up to that point.

The Smith and Bastian goals put the Flyers in a three-goal hole. Palat was called for hooking at 18:00. Tippett cashed it in at 18:23.

4) Second period shots on goal were 24-15 Flyers (33-28 Devils overall). Shot attempts were 34-25 Flyers (61-52 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 17-12 Flyers (29-23 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were7-6 Flyers (13-13 overall). Faceoffs were 17-9 Devils (29-18 Devils overall).

5) Hischier made it 5-2 at 2:48 of the third period. Through eight minutes,  shots on goal were 5-4 Devils. Tippett came close to a hat trick goal at 8:42. On the next shift, Seeler made it a 5-3 game at 9:07 as the Flyers refused to just fold.

Laughton came within a whisker of a fourth Philly goal. After the ensuing whistle at 10:32, a scrum broke out near the net. No penalties were called.

Through 13:30, shots on goal were 10-7 Flyers. The Flyers pulled Ersson with 3:20 on the third period clock.

Third period shots on goal were 12-11 Devils  (46-38 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 9-9 (30-22 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were 4-2 Devils (13-12 Devils overall).

