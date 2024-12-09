Postgame 5: Flyers Drop 4-2 Decision to Utah

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Utah Hockey Club, 4-2, on Sunday night at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers are 0-2-1 in their last three games after going 3-0-1 in their previous four.

Philly had the game's first power play, with good puck movement but only one shot on net, and four of the first six shots. As the period moved along, a couple of turnovers by the Flyers resulted in prolonged defensive zone shifts.

The Flyers went to their first penalty kill at 11:30 of the first period as Travis Sanheim was sent off for holding along the side boards. They went back to the PK at 15:43 as Sean Couturier was called for a center ice hooking minor. On the ensuing 4-on-5, Samuel Ersson denied Lawson Crouse at the doorstep.

First period shots on goal favored Utah, 10-7. Shot attempts were 25-19 Utah.

Utah broke the scoreless deadlock at 7:01 of the second period. Right winger Michael Carcone (2nd goal of the season) put the puck at the net and it bounced in goal. The assist went to Robert Bortuzzo.

Philly got the goal right back at 7:20 on a rebound tap in by Joel Farabee (4th) on a Nick Seeler shot. The assists went to Seeler and, for the initial pass, to Travis Konecny.