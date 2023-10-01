POSTGAME 5: Flyers Drop 3-2 OT Decision to Devils

Carter Hart went the distance in goal for the Flyers. Hart stopped 19 of 22 shots. Vitek Vanecek played all three periods for New Jersey, denying 29 of 31 shots.

Cam Atkinson (20:35 time on ice, three shots on goal) played his first game of the preseason, settling in as the game moved along. Travis Konecny (18:45 TOI, three shots on goal) made his first appearance of the exhibition slate. Sean Couturier (21:57 TOI, two shots, 68.4 percent on faceoffs) made his second. They three players saw time as a line combination in the latter half of the game.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Brendan Furry - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny

Wade Allison - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Matt Brown - Tanner Lacyznski - Cam Atkinson

Olle Lycksell - Rhett Gardner - Samu Tuomaala

Marc Staal - Sean Walker

Emil Andrae - Rasmus Ristolainen

Adam Ginning - Ronnie Attard

Carter Hart

[Felix Sandström]

POSTGAME 5

1. Apart from a miscue on the first New Jersey goal, Andrae had an impressive first period in terms of moving the puck from the D zone and creating a threat when activating up ice. He also bounced back well from his mistake and went on to play his best game of the preseason to date.

2. Hart had little to no chance on either of the Devils' two goals in the first period. He also denied a 2-on-0 breakaway and a 2-on-1. At 4:13 of the second period Hart, denied an Erik Haula breakaway after a pass through the middle caught the Flyers flat-footed. Allison had the best chance to intercept.