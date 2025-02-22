Postgame 5: Flyers Drill Oilers, 6-3

The Philadelphia Flyers outworked the Edmonton Oilers and skated to a 6-3 win at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon. A four-goal outburst by the Flyers in the second period turned a 2-1 deficit into a solid grip on the game.
At 2:07 of the first period, the Flyers scored a transition rush goal to grab a 1-0 lead. Egor Zamula broke up a play in the defensive zone. Scott Laughton played the puck ahead. After missing a shot attempt to the short side, Matvei Michkov (17th goal of the season) followed it up and scored from the other slot. The goal was Michkov's third in two games against Edmonton this season.