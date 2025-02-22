Postgame 5: Flyers Drill Oilers, 6-3

Following the Kuzmenko tally, the Flyers had golden chances for Michkov and Tippett on the same shift late in the second period. Shots on goal for the period were 13-7 in Philadelphia's favor (22-15 Flyers overall). Thirteen turnovers by the defending Western Conference champion Oilers -- 11 charged giveaways plus two takeaways credited to the Flyers -- took a toll on Edmonton to Philly's benefit.

Tippett started a scoring chance sequence early in the third period. He faked a dump-in and then shoveled the puck to Michkov. The Oilers were caught off guard as Ristolainen joined the play and Michkov attempted to follow up in close. The Flyers went to their second power play at 4:15 as Kulak high-sticked Kuzmenko. The Flyers generated a lot of offensive zone time but could not score. After the penalty ended, Tippett intercepted a puck from Darnell Nurse and sped off up the ice for another countering opportunity.

On a single shift, Ristolainen maneuvered around Klingberg and powered the puck to the net. Moments later, he delivered a crushing hit in the neutral zone on Jeff Skinner. On the next shift, Samuel Ersson denied Savoie.

With 6:26 remaining in regulation, Noah Cates was called for hooking Jeff Skinner down low in the defensive zone. The Oilers went to their first power play of the game. Late in the successful kill, Scott Laughton and Konecny had a 2-on-0 shorthanded breakaway. At 15:56, with play back at 5-on-5, the Flyers went offside. After a TV timeout, the Oilers pulled Stuart Skinner for a 6-on-5 attack.

At 17:01, Ristolainen (3rd of the season) scored from long distance into the empty net for a 6-3 lead. Couturier earned the only assist.