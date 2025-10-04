Postgame 5: Flyers Defeat Devils in Preseason Finale

The Philadelphia Flyers won a 4-3 (2-0) shootout decision to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Trevor Zegras scored the shootout winner and Travis Konecny added another.

The Devils grabbed a 1-0 lead at 16:09 of the first period. Kevin Rooney deflected an Ethan Edwards point shot into the net. The second assist went to defenseman Austin Strand.

Travis Sanheim pinched in from the point to take a net setup from Jett Luchanko and roof a shot at 18:16 to knot the score at 1-1. Nikita Grebenkin earned the secondary assist.

New Jersey scored a power play goal 40 seconds into the second period. Lenni Hameenaho had an easy tap in off a Shane Lachance feed toward the right post. Calen Addison picked up the second helper.

On the Flyers second goal, Matvei Michkov kept the play alive on a power play carom off a Jamie Drysdale shot. Michkov passed from behind the net to Travis Konecny for a slam dunk at the left post at 7:47 of the second period.

New Jersey grabbed a 3-2 lead at 11:31 of the third period. Arseny Gritsyuk won a race to the puck behind the net. After a centering pass, Paul Cotter hammered a shot into the net.

With 2:20 left in the third period, the Flyers called timeout and went with a 6-on-5 attack. Konecny gathered the puck high in the attack zone and wired a shot through traffic into the net -- his second goal of the game -- at 18:07. The assists went to Drysdale and Sanheim.

The Devils got a 4-on-3 power play at 4:33 of overtime on a Drysdale desperation tripping penalty. The game went to a shootout.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Christian Dvorak - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett- Trevor Zegras - Matvei Michkov

Nikita Grebenkin - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Rodrigo Abols - Jett Luchanko - Garnet Hathaway

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale

Adam Ginning - Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

[Samuel Ersson]

Postgame 5 (5 Things Revisited)

1. Vladar gets the net.

New Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar played a decent final game of the preseason. He made a blocker save on an early shorthanded 2-on-1 for the Devils to keep the game scoreless. Later, he was victimized by a few breakdowns in front of him.

2. Taking care of the puck.

Coming in, the Flyers figured to have a puck-possession advantage against the Devils' AHL-heavy lineup. The Flyers finished with a 37-25 shot edge.

3. The box + 1.

The Flyers showed signs of getting accustomed to Tocchet's box + 1 zone defense at 5-on-5. Here's an example of good defensive structure that led to working the puck out of the defensive zone.