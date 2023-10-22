Postgame 5: Big Comeback in Big D Salvages a Point

News Feed

5 Things: Flyers @ Stars
Friday Forecheck: October 20, 2023
Philadelphia Flyers Name Wegmans as Official Grocer; Create New Healthy Snack Program at Local Schools
Highlights Beyond Highlights – Oct. 19 vs. Edmonton
Postgame 5: Flyers Drill Oilers, 4-1
HOW TO WATCH: PHI vs. EDM
5 Things: Flyers vs. Oilers
Highlights Beyond Highlights – Oct. 17 vs. Vancouver
Recap: The Standard Season 2, Episode 2
Postgame 5: Flyers Blank Canucks in Home Opener
5 Things: Flyers vs. Canucks
Flyers New Locker Room Has Practical and Symbolic Meaning
Highlights Beyond Highlights – Oct. 14 at Ottawa
Postgame 5: Flyers Fall in Ottawa, 5-2
5 Things: Flyers @ Senators
Philadelphia Flyers Home Opener Game Time Changed to 6:00 PM
Highlights Beyond Highlights: Oct. 12 vs. Columbus
5 Things: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

It took three shorthanded goals by the Philadelphia Flyers and a pair of comebacks from two-goal deficits, but the team managed to force overtime against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night.

By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

It took three shorthanded goals by the Philadelphia Flyers and a pair of comebacks from two-goal deficits, but the team managed to force overtime against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. The Stars prevailed in sudden death, 5-4. 

Travis Konecny tallied a pair of shorthanded goals -- one in the first period, the other in the third -- for the Flyers. Sean Walker scored his second shorthanded marker in as many games. Joel Farabee scored an even strength goal.  Noah Cates had two assists.

For Dallas, five different players scored once apiece: Wyatt Johnston (one goal, two assists), Tyler Seguin, Roope Hintz, Jamie Benn and Joe Pavelski (overtime).

The Flyers have now scored four shorthanded goals in the last two games. The Stars have yielded four shorthanded tallies in the four games they've played so far.

The Stars grabbed a 1-0 lead on a Johnston tally (1st goal of the season) at 4:02 of the first period. Nick Seeler couldn't get hold of a bouncing puck in the neutral zone. Johnston gained the attack zone and fired a rising shot that found the short side. Stars captain Jamie Benn earned the lone assist.

Dallas opened a 2-0 edge at 7:62 of the opening stanza on a bobbled rebound. Seguin (1st) got the goal, assisted by Ryan Suter and Miro Heiskanen. Suter's point shot from the left side was not controlled and Seguin potted the rebound.

The Flyers got on the board at 10:12 of the first period. A shot from outside the right dot by Cates produced a rebound. Bobby Brink got to the puck first and pushed it over to Farabee (3rd goal of the season), who followed up to narrow the gap to 2-1.

With the Flyers killing the game's first penalty, Cates poked the puck from the defensive zone out to Konecny (4th) for a breakaway. One-on-one with the goalie, Konecny wristed a shot home to forge a 2-2 tie. Cates got the lone assist.

Dallas reclaimed the lead just 30 seconds into the middle stanza. Hintz (2nd) took a drop pass from Jason Robertson. From the right circle above the dot, Hintz fired off a shot over the right pad that went in on the far side. Robertson and Joe Pavelski earned the assists. 

The Stars got an apparent insurance goal at 10:38 of the third period. From the right circle, Benn wristed a shot over Ersson's blocker to the far side. Johnston was credited with the only assist.

Philadelphia then bagged a pair of shorthanded goals on the same penalty kill. First, Konecny (second shorthanded goal of the game, 5th goal of the season) completed a tic-tac-tac toe sequence with Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton at 11:58 of the third period.

At the 12:45 mark, the Flyers drew even. After taking a pass from Sanheim, Walker (2nd goal of the season, shorthanded tallies in back-to-back games) looked off a defender and then fired the puck home.

In overtime, the Flyers iced the puck. Pavelski won a faceoff and then won the game as he went to the net untouched. Taking a pass from Johnston, Pavelski's backhander won the game for Dallas at the 2:13 mark.

Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson and Dallas netminder Scott Wedgewood made their respective first starts of the 2023-24 season. Ersson took the overtime loss, stopping 20 of 25 shots.  Wedgewood was peppered with 40 shots, stopping 36.

Overall, the Flyers played a solid game -- taking the play to the Stars for significant stretches of the game. Ersson, who last played in the penultimate game of the preseason, stepped up at times in the third period. He may have liked a couple of the earlier goals back but he battled through it until the final tally by Pavelski. 

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

11 Travis Konecny - 21 Scott Laughton - 71 Tyson Foerster
74 Owen Tippett- 14 Sean Couturier - 89 Cam Atkinson
86 Joel Farabee - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
44 Nic Deslauriers- 25 Ryan Poehling- Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim
18 Marc Staal - 5 Egor Zamula
36 Emil Andrae -24 Nick Seeler

33 Samuel Ersson
[32 Felix Sandström]

TURNING POINT(S)

There were several turning points in this seesaw affair: Farabee's first shorthanded goal that made it a 2-2 game, Hintz's go-ahead goal early in the second period and, most off all, the back-to-back shorthanded goals by Konecny and Walker that sent the game to overtime.

With 3:07 on the clock in OT, Ersson flashed the leather to snare a Hintz shot on a 2-on-1 rush. However, the reprieve was short-lived. Pavelski beat Couturier on a right-circle faceoff, claimed by Johnston. That started the game-ending sequence.

POSTGAME 5

1) Foerster had the game's first shot goal; an unscreened snap shot from just over the center of the blueline. Wedgewood made an easy save. At 1:20, the Flyers took an unpressured icing. Dallas won the ensuing faceoff in the Flyers zone and Mason Marchment fired a puck just wide of the net. 

With the Flyers trailing 1-0, Ersson made a good save on an Evgenii Dadonov backhander from 15 feet. Shot were 4-2 Stars. On the next shift, Konecny took a pass from Foerster and fired a shot on net from the right dot.

After Farabee cut a 2-0 deficit in half, Tippett had a good scoring chance swooping out from behind the net. Sanheim took a puck hard to the net. Hathaway landed a solid hit on Radek Faksa.

The Stars went on the game's first power play at 15:36 of the opening stanza. Cam York was called for a holding minor in the neutral zone on Marchment.  The Flyers promptly turned the kill into Konecny's shorthanded goal. A shift later, still on the PK, Laughton and Couturier had a 2-on-1 opportunity.

2) The Flyers shook off a sluggish start to the first period to take control over the latter half of the stanza. Shots on goal were 15-6 Flyers. Shot attempts were 26-17 Flyers. Scoring chances per Natural Stat Trick were 9-7 Dallas (3-2 high danger edge for the Flyers). Dallas was charged with four giveaways in the period. The Stars blocked eight Flyers shots (led by three from Marchment), and Philly also blocked eight (led by two apiece from Laughton and Seeler).   

3) After the Stars reclaimed the lead, Poehling tested Wedgewood to the short side from a tight angle. Wedgewood managed to hold the post. For Dallas, the Hintz goal came on their lone shot on goal in the four minutes of the second stanza. At the 4:00 mark, Laughton won an offensive zone faceoff, and a few seconds later, Foerster picked a Stars defender's pocket for a takeaway.

With 13:27 left in the period, Ersson got help from the goal post on another shot headed for the long side on a shot by Seguin. Shortly after that, Faksa put two shots on net in quick succession. A scramble ensued. Near the nine-minute mark, York did a good defensive job forcing a pinching Heiskanen to the outside and then snuffing out a pass attempt. 

York made another good play, at 11:29 of the middle frame. First, he had a slick keep at the point and then he put a shot on net. The Flyers got an offensive zone faceoff from it. 

At the 13:00 mark, Zamula was called for delay of game when the officials ruled an airborne puck he batted behind the Flyers net didn't touch anything before going over the glass into the crowd. The Flyers staged a strong penalty kill to keep the deficit at 3-2. 

At 15:22, Ersson fought off some traffic and a fluttering puck to absorb a point shot on the 14th shot he faced fror the game. Two shifts later, denied a salvo from Danonov.

At 17:38, the Flyers finally received their first power play of the game. Marchment hooked Brink as he worked his way from near the boards toward the middle of the ice. During the power play, Wedgewood fought off a wicked shot from the flank by Tippett. 

4)  Second period shots on goal were 14-8 Flyers (29-15 Flyers through two periods). Shot attempts were 21-19 (47-36 Flyers through 40 minutes). Scoring chances were 9-8 Dallas (18-15 Stars through two periods) with an even 2-2 distribution in the second period (5-4 Flyers through two periods). Through two periods, faceoffs were 26-18 in the Stars' favor.

5) In the opening minute of the third period, Sanheim turned over a puck in the neutral zone directly on the stick of the dangerous Pavelski. Ersson came up with his biggest save of the game up to that point. On the next shift, the Stars hemmed the Flyers in deep and put several shot attempts at the net. Then, Matt Duchene got past Emil Andrae for a breakaway on Ersson. Again, the goalie made the save.

Seeler landed a big clean hit on Benn. Cates missed the net on a 40-foot attempt. At the 7:42 mark, Tippett took a cross-ice feed from Couturier and fired a shot on Edgewood.  Shots on goal were 5-3 Stars up to this point. On the next shift, Farabee landed a solid and clean hit on Johnston.

At 9:26, Seeler dropped the gloves with Jani Hakanpää,  Seeler, who got an instigation penalty (and automatic 10-minute misconduct). got the better of the fight itself. His opponent received an additional roughing minor.

After Benn's goal, York was called for an interference penalty at 11:02. For the second time, the Flyers bagged a shorthanded goal, courtesy of Konecny. Walker then evened up the game.

With 1:48 left in the third period, Brink created a scoring chance swooping around the net. Cates was narrowly denied on a follow up attempt. With 38.1 seconds left in regulation, Ersson made a vital save without allowing a rebound. The game went to overtime. Third period shots on goal were 10-8 Flyers.