Porter Martone makes strong 1st impression with Philadelphia

Philadelphia rookie impressed Konecny, Crosby at last year’s World Championship

Martone_celebrates_with_Flyers-bench

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By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Travis Konecny might have a future as an NHL draft analyst.

After playing alongside Porter Martone with Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, the Philadelphia Flyers forward didn't hesitate to share his feelings about the 2025 NHL Draft prospect with general manager Daniel Briere and president of hockey operations Keith Jones.

"I told Danny and 'Jonesy' that he was going to be a good player. I wanted them to draft him," Konecny said. "I wanted him to be a Flyer right when I left there. ... I loved him."

The Flyers used the No. 6 pick in the 2025 draft to select Martone. And now all the love Konecny had for Martone is spreading throughout the Philadelphia region.

Since debuting March 31, two days after signing a three-year, entry-level contract, the 19-year-old has energized the Flyers with 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 32 shots on goal in nine games.

"I just kind of hopped in, learned the systems in one day," Martone said. "(The coaches) did a great job with me, talking about the systems that are in place. I've learned every single day, and the guys here have done a great job."

Martone said the foundation for that success was laid this season at Michigan State, where he led the Spartans with 25 goals and 50 points in 35 games.

"I just really found my identity as a player and who I need to be to be successful," he said. "Coach (Adam) Nightingale really forced on me to play below the hash marks, play in front of the net. I think another thing that he told me when I got there is if I want to play at the NHL level, I'm going to have to play at a faster pace, I'm going to have to get faster, and that's something that I really worked on there."

At 6-foot-3, 208 pounds as an 18-year-old, Martone dominated the Ontario Hockey League in 2024-25, with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games with Brampton.

He thought he was working hard, but his first few days of preseason practice at Michigan State showed him what hard work truly was.

"I think he had a hard time making it through the first couple weeks of practice," Nightingale said. "There was just an adjustment for him.

"Playing like a power forward, you've got to be strong, you've got to be heavy on the puck and you've got to move your feet. You've got to be able to play with some pace and get to the inside, not play on the outside, and protect the puck. Really be great from the top of the circles down. I thought he did a really good job."

While the coaching staff worked with Martone on the ice, the off-ice work was led by Michigan State director of athletic performance Will Morlock. With four days each week of practice and gym time, Morlock's role is vital for the program.

And Martone bought right in.

"He kind of is the mastermind behind all the work," Martone said. "He does so much for that program. And just talking to him, it was, we want to put on the right weight and the right strength. ... He made a program for me, and we kind of went along with it the whole year."

Martone said the result was him ending the season eight pounds heavier while losing four percent of his body fat.

"That's something that I needed and something that I noticed a big difference, just being able to have more endurance in games and be able to last longer," he said.

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Now he's building on that at the NHL level. He's jumped into a playoff race going full bore and isn't just hanging on, he's near the front of the charge.

"It's his ability to not force plays," Nightingale said. "I think that's really hard for young, talented players. If he doesn't have anything, put it to an area. He's not trying to hit a home run with every puck touch. They're all really sound decisions. I definitely see that, and how much he's around the net. You look at how much he's creating scoring chances, and he's getting to the inside, definitely that's evident to me."

It's also evident to the opposition. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had the same role for Canada at the World Championship. He was impressed by Martone's maturity at the time, and understands he'll be someone the Penguins have to focus on, starting with Game 1 at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

"I thought his game was pretty mature for his age," Crosby said. "Big guy that didn't shy away from physical play and kind of likes the intensity, likes the rough stuff. I thought he was pretty engaged, and great hands, great shot.

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"I feel like he's shown pretty early on (in the NHL) that he's got great hands and makes quick plays. He's got really good hockey sense, and he uses his size well. He looks comfortable."

Martone, like most young hockey players, grew up idolizing Crosby, and relished the time they spent together at the Worlds.

But that doesn't matter now. Another thing Martone said he's learned is to "just be where your feet are," and right now that's on the other side of the ice from Crosby and the Penguins in his first playoff series.

"You go in the series, you know you're going to have to make it hard on him," he said. "Just got to play to our identity. I have a lot of faith in what we could do in this room. ... It's going to be awesome and I'm really excited playing in the playoffs because it's the best time of the year."

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