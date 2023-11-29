Postgame 5: Carolina Defeats Flyers, 4-1

Carolina took a 2-1 lead at 13:25. Laughton attempted to clear the puck near the Philadelphia net. The puck hit Brendan Lemieux (2nd goal of the season) and the ex-Flyer put it into the net. The goal was unassisted.

The Hurrcanes got an insurance goal at 16:34 on a shot by Seth Jarvis (9th) that went off Hart's glove and went into the net. The assists went to Bunting and Aho.

With the Flyers on 6-on-5, the Hurricanes came up with the puck on the side boards in the Philadelphia zone and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (8th) put it into the empty net. Jesper Fast earned the lone assist.

Carter Hart took the loss. He stopped 31 of 34 shots. Pyotr Kochetkov earned the win with 27 saves on 28 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Hurricanes were also 0-for-2.

With the news that Noah Cates will miss six to eight weeks with a lower-body injury, the Flyers made one lineup change from Saturday's game in Elmont (apart from Hart returning to the net). Bobby Brink re-entered the Philadelphia lineup.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

71 Tyson Foerster - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 89 Cam Atkinson

86 Joel Farabee - 26 Ryan Poehling - 10 Bobby Brink

44 Nick Deslauriers - 21 Scott Laughton - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

18 Marc Staal - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

Laughton's giveaway on an attempted clearing pass that found Lemieux's stick proved very costly. The Flyers never drew even again.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Flyers went on the game's first power play 53 seconds into the opening period. Philly generated some offensive zone time but no shots on goal. Carolina had the game's lone shot on goal through four minutes.

Shots were 5-0 and the score 1-0 Carolina when Atkinson put a sharp angle backhander on net at 6:04 for Philly's first shot on goal.

Near the eight-minute mark of the first period, York broke up a developing 2-on-1 for the Hurricanes. Shots were 7-3 Carolina through 11:23.

The Couturier line generated some extended forechecking pressure as time ticked below eight minutes left in the first period. Good work by defensemen Sanheim and York highlighted the shift.