Postgame 5: Carolina Defeats Flyers, 4-1

An offensive faceoff in the Carolina zone led directly to a scoring chance for Atkinson at 12:42 on a backhander 10 feet from the net.
2) First period shots on goal were 11-9 in Carolina's favor. Shot attempts were tied at 23-23, Scoring chances were 12-7 Carolina. High-danger chances favored the Flyers, 4-2. Faceoffs were 10-9 Carolina (Poeling was 2-for-2 for the Flyers, Aho was 3-for-3 for Carolina). The Flyers blocked 10 shot attempts, while Carolina blocked eight. Stats aside, the Hurricanes were the more dangerous team in the opening 20 minutes although the Flyers had some mid-period moments.
3) The Poehling line created a scramble around the Carolina net on the opening shift of the second period. At the 25-second mark, Jordan Staal was called for interference on Brink. The power play didn’t yield many quality chances.
Through 5:50 of the second period, shots were 7-2 Flyers. Konecny's breakaway goal was the Flyers' 18th shot on goal of the game.
At 9:38, Farabee went off favoring his wrist. He stayed in the game.
Hart got help from Nick Seeler and from the post on a near goal off a defensive zone draw.
Brink was sent off for a holding penalty againstJaccob Slavin in the offensive zone at 18:11. The Hurricanes went on their first power play of the game. Seeler blocked a shot right before the buzzer. A scrum broke out. Laughton was called for a cross-check on Bunting. The Hurricanes took an 11-second 5-on-3 power play into the third period (followed by 1:49 of 5-on-4 time).
4). Second period shots on goal were 16-12 Carolina (27-21 Hurricanes through two periods). Shot attempts were 31-18 Carolina (55-41 Carolina overall). Scoring chances were 18-6 Carolina (29-14 overall for the Hurricanes). High-danger chances were 3-3 (6-6 overall through 40 minutes). Faceoffs were 12-11 Flyers (22-22 overall). Through two periods, the Canes blocked 12 shots while the Flyers blocked 16. Seeler led all players with four.
5) The Flyers got through the brief two-man disadvantage. With 60 seconds left on the Laughton kill, Hart stopped an Aho backhander near the net. The Flyers generated two zone clears and got through the remainder of the kill unscathed.
With 16:46 on the third period clock, Hart gloved down an Aho shot from above the right circle. The Flyers continued to juggle lines.
Through 10 minutes of the third period, shots were 3-3. Kochetkov froze the puck near the net off an end-boards carom at 12:11.
Atkinson had a chance near the net with about six minutes left in regulation. On the next shift, Hathaway wasn't quite able to get to a loose puck over the middle.