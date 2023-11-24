Postgame 5: Blueshirts Beat Flyers, 3-1 

Carter Hart took the loss. He stopped 16 of 19 shots. Igor Shesterkin earned the win. The New York netminder denied 36 of 37 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-6 on the power play. The Rangers were 0-for-2.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

71 Tyson Foerster - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

74 Owen Tippett 25 Ryan Poehling - 89 Cam Atkinson

86 Joel Farabee - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink

44 Nick Deslauriers - 21 Scott Laughton - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

18 Marc Staal - 5 Egor Zamula

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

The Flyers trailed by two goals before they could settle into the game. For a team that entered the game winless (0-7-1) when yielding the first goal of the game, this not the start they wanted against a very good Rangers team. The Flyers spent the rest of the afternoon trying to climb out of the hole.

POSTGAME 5

1) Right before the quick Rangers goals on their first two shots, the Flyers worked a set play off of a right circle offensive zone and Owen Tippett had the game's first scoring chance. Shortly thereafter, the Rangers scored on a two-on-one and directly off Sanheim's giveaway and it was 2-0 Rangers.

Trailing 2-0, Nick Deslauriers tried twice to get Rangers' defenseman Jacob Trouba to fight him. Trouba refused. Instead, Hathaway and Barclay Goodrow dropped the gloves. Both received fighting majors.

The Rangers went to the game's first power play at 7:24 as Farabee was called for a neutral zone hooking penalty. Hart stepped up for an excellent save on Wheeler. The PK took care of the rest.

Philly went to their first power play at 13:28 on a Wheeler tripping penalty. The Flyers first power play unit applied very heavy pressure but couldn't put a puck in the net. Foerster had a Grade A chance from the doorstep but put the puck through the crease.

At 17:19, Hathaway barreled into Lindgren on a heavy hit near the benches. WIll Cuylle went after Hathaway, receiving an instigator penalty on top of the ensuing fighting majors. The Flyers could not cash in on the power play.

2) First period shots on goal were 12-7 Flyers. Shot attempts were 22-18 Flyers. Faceoffs were even at 8-8. Scoring chances were 10-9 Flyers with a 4-2 high-danger edge to New York (but the Rangers scored on both).

3) The Flyers went to their third power play at 3:08 of the second as K'Andre Miller was sent off for holding. The Flyers generated no scoring chances. With play back at 5-on-5, around the 6:30 mark, Couturier had a look from the right circle just above the dot.

Poehling had a center slot look at 7:29. Sheshterkin made the save for a stoppage. Off the ensuing faceoff, the Rangers went the length of the ice to make it 3-0 at 7:41 on Zibanejad's second tally of the game.

The Rangers went to the power play at 12:14 on a careless high sticking penalty taken by Sanheim on Jimmy Vesey. Hart denied a Zibanejad one-timer from the "Ovechkin spot" in the left circle. Right before the penalty ended, Hart stopped Kaapo Kakko at the doorstep.

The Flyers did some line juggling and blending when the score got to 3-0. One one shift, Laughton centered Farabee and Hathaway. Atkinson moved onto the Couturier line at 5-on-5, with Konecny on the other side.

Farabee was tripped by Lindgren at 19:18. Brink had a tough shift, turning the puck over twice and getting taken into the end boards as the period expired. The Flyers took 1:19 of carryover power play time into the third period. Miller and Walker received offsetting roughing penalties after the buzzer.

4) Second period shots on goal were 11-9 Flyers (23-16 overall in Philly's favor). Shot attempts were 18-17 Flyers (40-36 Flyers overall). Through 40 minutes, faceoffs were 21-18 Rangers (12-9 New York in the second period). Second period scoring chances were 8-5 Rangers (17-15 Rangers overall) with an even 3-3 split of high-danger chances (7-5 Flyers overall but the Rangers scored on three of theirs and Philly couldn't convert any of their own).

5) The Flyers were unable to score on the carryover power play. The fell to 0-for-4 on the man advantage.

About four-and-a-half minutes into the third period, Cates skated his first shift since he took a deflected pass to the face when there were roughly five minutes left in the second period.

Roughly nine minutes into the third period, the Couturier line generated a very strong shift. At the other end, Hart made a vital stop on ex-Flyer Tyler Pitlick.

Philly went to their fifth power play at 8:02 on a Gustafsson tripping penalty. The Flyers had shots by Farabee and Laughton.

Power play number six for the Flyers came at 11:46 on a Nick Bonino delay of game. Atkinson had a deflection near the net but the tipped puck didn't find the mark. With time ticking down on the penalty, Zibanejad sprung Kreider on a blueline-in breakaway, and the forward scored. The Flyers challenged the play for an offside and the goal was disallowed.

With 4:50 left on the clock, Staal made a rare pinch in deep and received a pass from Brink. The 15-foot shot missed the net high and wide to the left. The Flyers took an icing at 15:57.

With time down to three minutes, Hart was pulled for a 6-on-5 attack.The Rangers iced the puck with 2:16 on the clock. Zibanejad, bidding for a hat trick, missed the empty net from center ice. New York iced the puck again with 34.2 seconds on the clock.