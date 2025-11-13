Philadelphia Flyers to Host First-Ever "Phish Night at the Flyers" on January 8

The Philadelphia Flyers will host the first-ever “Phish Night at the Flyers” at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday, January 8, when the Flyers host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. This special Phish-themed night features special experiences, including a pregame concert by Rift and a limited edition, one-of-a-kind co-branded Phish-Flyers T-shirt. WMMR’s Casey Boy from the Preston & Steve show will host the pre-game concert.

Flyers fans and Phish fans interested in attending “Phish Night at the Flyers” must purchase tickets through the special ticket package link here.

“The Philadelphia Flyers and Phish both have tremendously loyal and passionate fan bases that have intersected over the past several decades with historic live shows at the arenas we’ve called home,” said Flyers Chief Revenue and Business Officer Todd Glickman. “From the Flyers faithful to the Phish fans, I cannot wait to see everyone come together under one roof at Xfinity Mobile Arena to ‘surrender to the flow’ on January 8.”

The Flyers and Phish have a decades-long connection. Before the band performed at the Flyers original home, the Spectrum, for the first time (Dec. 15, 1995), the band visited the team’s training center to meet members of the team. Prior to the show that evening, guitarist and vocalist Trey Anastasio wore a Flyers #10 John LeClair jersey, much to the delight of the fans in attendance. Two of Phish’s historic performances at The Spectrum are available on the album, The Spectrum '97, which captures the band at the classic venue during a fall '97 apex and celebrates a standout two-night stand across 33 songs. The band also has an interesting history at Xfinity Mobile Arena, performing the National Anthem before two Flyers games there in 1997 and 1999, and later playing back-to-back shows over Thanksgiving weekend in 2009.

Every ticket purchased through this special ticket package link includes a commemorative Flyers x Phish T-shirt and entrance to a pregame concert by Rift. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Waterwheel Foundation.

