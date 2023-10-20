Philadelphia Flyers Name Wegmans as Official Grocer; Create New Healthy Snack Program at Local Schools

PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2023) – Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Wegmans as the team’s Official Grocer. Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. a regional supermarket chain with 110 stores located along the east coast, signed a multi-year deal which includes several unique activation points across the Flyers portfolio including with the Flyers and Flyers Charities.

Through the partnership, Wegmans and the Flyers will create a new program called Food & Fridges which will provide a new branded refrigerator and snacks to a local school where students participating in sports can access healthy snacks. The first school in the program is Penn Wood High School in Lansdowne, Pa. Wegmans will also become the presenting partner for the Flyers Recess program which launched last season. Flyers Recess is a free school assembly program designed to help local kids stay healthy and active while learning important life skills like teamwork and determination. Kids participate in an interactive, gameshow-style assembly where they get to practice hockey skills with new, Flyers-themed equipment donated by the Flyers organization. Last year the program reached 6,500 students across 16 schools and plans to increase its reach this season.

“We are thrilled to partner with a respected and iconic brand like as Wegmans,” said Todd Glickman, Chief Reveue Officer for Comcast Spectacor. “Their commitment to giving back to the community strongly aligns with our own values, and we are looking forward to partnering with Wegmans on important programs like 'Food & Fridges' that make a real difference for local families."

“We are proud to be partnering with the Flyers to fight hunger and promote the health and well-being of student-athletes,” said Community Relations Manager Linda Lovejoy. “It is partnerships like this one that enable us to address food insecurity in every community we serve.”

Wegmans will also have a presence at the upcoming Gritty 5K, one of Flyers Charities marquee fundraising events. Wegmans will be providing all cakes used at the Gritty “Caking” station and will supply Wegmans Wholesum bars for all participants.

About Wegmans

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a regional supermarket chain with 109 stores located along the east coast. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 26 consecutive years, ranking #4 in 2023.