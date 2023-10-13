Philadelphia Flyers Home Opener Game Time Changed to 6:00 PM

PHILADELPHIA (October 13, 2023) – The National Hockey League announced today that the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vancouver Canucks game on Tuesday, October 17 originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. will now take place at 6:00 p.m. The New Wells Fargo Center doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early by either driving or utilizing SEPTA, which provides easy access to the Sports Complex. More information will be provided soon about specific transportation and parking guidance for the Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Fans with tickets to the game on Tuesday are also invited to a Flyers Home Opener Block Party from 3:00-4:30 p.m. outside the East Food Hall on the 11 St. side of the building. Fans can look forward to live music, yard games and inflatables, face painting, food and drink specials, and early access to new Flyers merchandise.

On Monday, October 16 ahead of the Flyers Home Opener, the New Wells Fargo Center will open its doors 11:00 a.m. for fans to come out and support the team by attending an open practice before the next day's faceoff against the Vancouver Canucks. Free and open to the public, fans will have an exclusive opportunity to take in practice, hear from Flyers hockey leadership and encourage the team ahead of their first home game. Fans will also be able to take advantage of 20% off all merchandise at OutPHItters and enjoy 20% off food and beverage at Section 113.

Flyers Opening Night tickets are on-sale now at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.