Offseason Spotlight: Nick Seeler

In his third season with the Philadelphia Flyers, veteran defenseman Nick Seeler stepped into a top-four role on the blueline. No player in the National Hockey League was a more prolific shotblocker than Seeler.
Before a foot fracture cost him 11 games down the stretch drive of the regular season, Seeler led the NHL in total blocks. In terms of shot-blocking frequency, Seeler led all NHL players in blocks per 60 minutes -- a mechanism to account for differences in average ice time and games lost to injury -- with 10.22 blocks per 60. He also led all Flyers defensemen with 132 credited hits.
Shortly before the NHL trade deadline, the Flyers made a decision that Seeler held more value internally as part of the roster than he would bring back via assets acquired in a trade. The team preempted Seeler's impending unrestricted free agency by signing him to a four-year contract extension at a $2.7 million average annual value (AAV).
Seeler, who turned 31 on June 3, nearly gave up on his NHL career four years ago. He did not play at all during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. After signing with the Flyers, Seeler went year-by-year from being a depth defenseman in 2021-22 to a third-pairing regular in 2022-23 to a second-pair fixture this past season.
If there's one thing that Seeler has learned in hockey, it's not to take anything for granted. He's worked hard to find a long-term home in Philadelphia -- nothing has been handed to him -- and he is grateful for the opportunities he's had.