Offseason Spotlight: Nick Seeler

Recently, Seeler sat down with Flyers Daily host Jason Myrtetus. Among other topics, he discussed his new contract, the importance of feeling valued as a player, and how he has quietly taken on a role in the Flyers' leadership group.

"It's very special to me. Being in this organization has been nothing but great," the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native said.

"To have that four-year extension and not have to worry about where you are going to play next year, I haven't had that in my career. So that means just that much more. To have it in a place where you really feel respected, where they know your game, they know you as a person, and you know the direction this group is going, it's really fun to be part of."

For the first three-quarters of the season, Seeler formed a successive blueline duo with Sean Walker. Losing Seeler and Rasmus Ristolainen to injuries and trading Walker to the Colorado Avalanche had a cumulative effect on the Flyers down the stretch drive. It was one of several factors that combined to cost the Flyers a playoff spot by the end of the 82-game regular season.

Walker has never been an offensive-minded defenseman. His forte is taking care of business in his own end of the ice, not in collecting points. However, he is not devoid of up-ice ability.

"Nobody gives Seels credit for it, but he's been one our top guys in keeping pucks in the attack zone," Flyers head coach John Tortorella said on February 18.

"He doesn't shoot to score, but he gets the puck on the net (100 shots on goal). He's one of our better players, blue line in. Everyone thinks he's a banger and blocks shots and he's not going to have a lot of great offensive numbers, but he's been one of our most effective players getting pucks to the net from the blue line in."

Off the ice, Seeler is a soft-spoken but articulate leader by example. Invariably honest and humble, the University of Nebraska-Omaha and University of Minnesota alum isn't the loudest voice in the dressing room but he's one of the most universally respected. He's also a man of quiet faith.

"It feels kind of weird to say, but I'm getting to be one of the older guys on the team. We're a young team, with a lot of young talent coming up. If I'm able to be someone they look up to or look to for advice, I'll always be there. I'm not always the guy to speak up in the room but I try to lead with my play on the ice," Seeler said on March 7.

On the ice, Seeler's personality is much more fiery than his off-ice disposition. He's highly competitive, physical and fearless. If someone is needed to stand up for a teammate or simply inject some energy on a night where emotion is at low ebbs, Seeler is one of the likeliest Flyers to take the initiative.