November by the Numbers

The Philadelphia Flyer posted a 7-6-1 record over their 14-game schedule in November. It was a roller coaster month that included a five-game winning streak and a 1-0 (1-0) shootout victory at the high end and a loss in San Jose and late month 1-3-1 stretch at the low end. Here are some notable numbers for the Flyers during the month.

1.70: Goalie Samuel Ersson posted a 1.70 goals against average in November. In six games (five starts, one relief outing), the young Swedish goalie posted a 4-2-0 record and .926 save percentage. Against the New York Islanders on November 25, Ersson made 25 saves during regulation and overtime before stopping all three shootout attempts he faced in Philadelphia's 1-0 win.

742: On November 30, Sean Couturier played the 742nd game of his Flyers career. In so doing, he moved past both Flyers Hall of Fame center Rick MacLeish and rugged left winger Bob "the Hound" Kelly into sole possession of 10th on the franchise's all-time games played list. Up next: Flyers Hall of Fame defenseman Joe Watson (746 games) and then long-tenured defenseman Chris Therien (753 over two stints).

87.8:The Flyers had one of the NHL's best penalty kills during the month of November. They successfully killed off 43 of 49 penalties, for a success rate of 87.8 percent. For the month, Philadelphia ranked fourth in the NHL in penalty killing success.

4: Owen Tippett produced a four-game goal scoring streak from November 10 in Anaheim to the November 18 game against Vegas. He tallied five goals in that span.

43: Nick Seeler led all Flyers players with 43 blocked shots during November. Leaguewide, Seeler ranked tied for third in that category with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle.

26:03: By a wide margin, Travis Sanheim topped all Flyers players in ice time per game. Only Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (26:14) averaged more ice time per game than Sanheim's 26:03 average. Sanheim's high for the month was the 29:14 he played against the LA Kings on November 4.

12: Sean Walker's third period goal against the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 30 was the 12th tally by a Flyers defenseman this season. The Flyers rank in the top one-third of the league (tied for 10th) in that category. Walker has scored five goals to date this season.

39: Garnet Hathaway ranked ninth in the NHL for total credited hits (39) during the month of November, and 10th in terms of hits per 60 minutes of ice time (16.34).

9: Joel Farabee was the Flyers' leading scorer in November with nine points (four goals, five assists) in 14 games played. Eight of Farabee's points came at even strength, which also led the team.

3: Ryan Poehling's three-point evening -- a shorthanded goal and two assists -- against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 19 matched a career single-game best in the 24-year-old center's NHL career. He previously achieved the mark as a member of the Montreal Canadiens when he notched a hat trick in his NHL debut (April 6, 2019 against the Toronto Maple Leafs).