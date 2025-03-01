Matvei Michkov Named NHL Rookie of the Month for February 

Michkov led all rookies with five goals and five assists in the month of February.

IMG_0036
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov, who led all rookies in goals (5) and points (10) through seven games, has been named the National Hockey League’s Rookie of the month for February.

Michkov, the seventh overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft, has appeared in 58 games this season and currently shares the rookie lead in points with 44 and is the sole leader in goalswith 19. He also leads all first-year players in power play goals (7), overtime goals (3), and multi-point games (14), while he is third in shots on net (131), and fourth in points per game (0.76).

Michkov becomes the first rookie of the 2024-25 campaign to earn Rookie of the Month honors for the second time and the only Flyers rookie in franchise history to do so in the last 30 years. He previously earned the award in October after leading all rookies with four goals and tying for the points lead with nine.

He joins San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (November: 7-5—12 in 14 GP), Lane Hutson (December: 2-11—13 in 14 GP), and Dustin Wolf (January: 7-3-0, 2.32 GAA, .922 SV%) as a 2024-25 Rookie of the Month winner.

