Joe Watson: "My 50 Years Working with Ed Snider"

In his new autobiography, entitled "Thundermouth: Memoirs of a Broad Street Bully and NHL Lifer," Flyers Hall of Fame defenseman Joe Watson speaks extensively about his longtime working relationship and close friendship with Flyers co-founder and longtime chairman Ed Snider.

Flyers contributing writer Bill Meltzer, who coauthored "Thundermouth" with Watson, recently spoke again with Watson to boil down some of his favorite memories with Mr. Snider.

Quebec City, 1967

"The first time that I met Mr. Snider was during our first training camp in 1967, which was held in Quebec City. He had salt-and-pepper hair at the time and he wore thick glasses. We shook hands and I introduced myself, although he already knew who I was.

What I remember the most was that his sons, Craig and Jay, were running around the locker room. It wasn't common at the time for people to bring their kids to the locker room. I didn't know at first whose kids they were, and someone said they were Mr. Snider's kids. In the years that followed, I got used to seeing them.

That was my first introduction to the Flyers family. It was definitely a family atmosphere, thanks to Ed Snider and his first wife, Myrna. I remember one year at our team Christmas party, apart from Santa being there, the Sniders hired a portrait photographer to take photos of all the players with their entire families. The wives in particular really appreciated that gesture.

By the way, I lost track of how many times over the years Mr. Snider told us, "Just call me Ed, not Mr. Snider." But calling him Mr. Snider felt more respectful, and we all respected and appreciated him so much. So it never felt right to call him Ed, even though he said he'd prefer it."

1967-68 Western Conference Clincher

"We were in Pittsburgh when our team clinched the Western Conference championship late in the 1967-68 regular season. Mr. Snider was traveling with the team. We lost our game but, late that night, the Oakland Seals managed a tie against the LA Kings. That clinched the conference for us.

Mr. Snider took our entire team to the Radio Artist club to celebrate. The party went on all night long, No one got much sleep. I got a couple hours of shut eye, at most. But I got up and was going down for breakfast. As I was headed down, Mr. Snider was just getting back!"

1974 Stanley Cup playoffs

"Both in 1974 and 1975, my late father, Joe Watson Sr., came to Philadelphia during the Stanley Cup playoffs to visit my brother Jimmy and me and root on the Flyers. Mr. Snider always fussed over my dad and made him feel special.

During our first Stanley Cup run, Jimmy and I didn't know Dad was coming. He trekked over several days -- like something out of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" -- to surprise us.

I told the story in my book. My dad showed up wearing the same clothes he'd worn for the last several days and boots covered in cow manure.One thing I forgot to mention in the book. Dad also didn't have tickets for the game since he hadn't told my brother or me that he was coming to Philly.

Mr. Snider told me not to worry. He had my dad sit in his private box at the Spectrum. For the Stanley Cup winning game, Dad sat with Mr. Snider, Kate Smith and Mayor Rizzo. He was down in the locker room after the game. In fact, my dad drank from the Stanley Cup before my brother or I did. It was one of the happiest days of all of our lives."

1970s Cup Celebrations and Team Parties

"We had incredible team celebrations of our two Stanley Cups, thrown by Mr. Snider. The first year, we celebrated on a boat. Guys were jumping off the boat and swimming back to where the boat was docked. I refrained, because I don't swim (note: Joe nearly drowned a few summer earlier, and never learned to swim)

The next year, we had a huge pool party and catered food. We all wore shirts, including Mr. Snider, that said 'Do It Again! And Again! and Again! And Again!" If only we could have!

But even apart from the Cup or Christas celebrations, we always had the best team parties. I remember we did a team Halloween party and Keith Allen was dressed as Gen. George Washington. We worked hard and played hard, both on and off the ice. That came from Ed Snider right on down."

Welcomed Back Home

"I finished my NHL playing career with the Colorado Rockies. My career ended due to a serious leg injury. My leg literally shattered and I was in the hospital -- first in St. Louis and then in Philadelphia --for months.

While I was healing, Mr. Snider often called to check in on how I was doing. He also visited me in the hospital. He told me that when I healed and felt up to it, he wanted me to come back to work for the Flyers. So from 1979 until I retired in 2021, I worked in different capacities for the Flyers: a scout and a part-time assistant coach in the early years and then in the sales department from the mid-80s until my retirement. That's why I've always made my permanent home in the Philadelphia area.

During the 1979-80 season, the Flyers threw a special night in my honor when the Rockies were in town. I also had a three-game stint behind the bench as acting head coach, because Pat Quinn was suspended by the NHL after a big brawl during a game in Vancouver. The second game was the one against the Rockies. We won that night.

The Sniders flew my entire family in from British Columbia, including my mom, my five brothers (Jimmy was still playing for the Flyers and brothers Fred, Steven, Glenn and Jerry traveled to Philadelphia), and my father. Mr. Snider took part in the pregame ceremony in my honor.

Years later, when I was inducted in the Flyers Hall of Fame in 1996, Mr. Snider was one of the first people to congratulate me. Unfortunately, Mr. Snider had passed away by the time Jimmy was inducted in 2018, but we knew he was there in spirit.

1996 World Cup of Hockey

"I was still working in advertising sales for the Flyers when we opened the CoreStates (now Wells Fargo) Center in 1996. Actually, I was involved in the campaign to sell naming rights to the new arena. That story is in my book.

My number one memory from when the building opened for the inaugural event -- which was a World Cup of Hockey tournament game between Team USA and Team Canada -- also involves Mr. Snider. He insisted on personally greeting fans after they entered the building for the first time.

One of things that made Mr. Snider the person and businessman that he was was that he never took anything for granted. He wanted the launch of the new arena to be as special to the fans as it was to him personally. And he wanted people to know that he appreciated each and every fan who spent their hard-earned money to support hockey -- the Flyers, the NHL, and the sport as a whole. He never, ever took Flyers fans for granted, and he expected anyone who worked for the Flyers to represent the organization the right way."

2012 Winter Classic

"In 1984, I helped co-found the Flyers Alumni Association. I was the manager of the Flyers Alumni team for 22 years. I've also played regularly for the Alumni Team for nearly 40 years. The upcoming game against the Bruins Alumni (on January 26, 2024) will be the final time I play.

I'm sure that I'll be thinking about Mr. Snider that entire weekend of the Alumni Game and reunion of the surviving members of the 1874 and 1975 Cup teams. Again, I know Mr. Snider will be there in spirit. Holy smokes, he'd have loved the idea of getting everyone together one more time.

In terms of the Alumni Team, we didn't often have to go to Mr. Snider for assistance. But when we needed him for something, he was there for us. And, as long as I live, the New Year's Eve day game before the 2012 Winter Classic at Citizens Bank Park will be a very special memory. The baseball stadium was packed even for the Flyers Alumni vs. Rangers Alumni game. Mr. Snider was so moved by how Flyers fans -- it was like 90 percent Flyers fans, 10 percent Rangers fans -- turned out in huge numbers for the Alumni Game.

He was smiling the whole day. And I remember how tightly he hugged my brother and me, as well as Bernie and Clarkie when he saw us. That whole day was like one huge family reunion.

It was special for everyone but, most of all, for Ed. See, I called him Ed!"

2016: The final meeting

"A few months before Ed Snider passed away, he invited a group of us to his home in California. He flew me out west in his private plane, along with Bob Clarke, Bernie Parent, Comcast-Spectacor attorney Phil Weinberg, Chief Financial Officer Sandy Lipstein, and a couple of other people with whom he was close. Two longtime servers at the Spectrum, Rose and Ann, were also there.

That’s how loyal and caring Mr. Snider was to those who loyally worked for him. It was a two-way street to his dying day.

We watched a Flyers game: a win. We talked and laughed all night.

One of the last things Ed said to me was this: “Joe, a lot of people have known each other for 50 years. There’s not many who can also say they worked together for 50 years.”

Less than a year later, the Flyers Alumni took a trip to Russia. When we were in St. Petersburg, The Flyers Alumni Team played a game against a team representing SKA St. Petersburg alumni and management. The game sold out the 12,300-seat Ice Palace, which is the home of the SKA team in the KHL.

After the game, SKA management hosted us for dinner at the arena. Unexpectedly, I found myself getting emotional. It wasn't the Flyers Alumni vs. SKA Alumni that sold out an arena halfway around the world. It was the Flyers BRAND itself -- built first and foremost by Ed Snider -- that people came out to see.

I found myself deeply missing Mr. Snider that evening. I only wished he had lived to see that, even in a hockey rink in Russia, a team wearing the Flyers crest had meaning to hockey fans.It was actually a compliment to us that the fans were rooting -- loudly -- for the other team. Reminded me of old times on the road.

I knew Mr. Snider would have felt the same. It's been nearly eight years since he passed away at age 83. I still miss him, and I always will."