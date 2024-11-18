Injury Update: Ersson and Andrae

Please see the following injury update and lineup news from Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere:

Goaltender Samuel Ersson (lower body) has been placed on the injured reserve. Defenseman Emil Andrae is out (mid-body). Additionally, defenseman Helge Grans is being recalled on an emergency basis from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.

The Flyers play the Colorado Avalanche tomorrow night at Wells Fargo Center at 7:00 p.m. The game can be seen on NBCSP+ and heard on 93.3 WMMR.