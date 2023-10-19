News Feed

5 Things: Flyers vs. Oilers
Highlights Beyond Highlights – Oct. 17 vs. Vancouver
Recap: The Standard Season 2, Episode 2
Postgame 5: Flyers Blank Canucks in Home Opener
5 Things: Flyers vs. Canucks
Flyers New Locker Room Has Practical and Symbolic Meaning
Highlights Beyond Highlights – Oct. 14 at Ottawa
Postgame 5: Flyers Fall in Ottawa, 5-2
5 Things: Flyers @ Senators
Philadelphia Flyers Home Opener Game Time Changed to 6:00 PM
Highlights Beyond Highlights: Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 2
5 Things: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets
Flyers Broadcast Network to Debut New Shows and Upgrades for the 2023-24 Season
Recap: The Standard Season 2, Part I
First Ever Gritty Calendar Benefitting Flyers Charities on Sale Now
Philadelphia Flyers Announce 2023-24 Opening Day Active Roster
Farm Report: Standout Weekend for Philly Prospects
Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Getaway Day

HOW TO WATCH: PHI vs. EDM

Tonight’s PHI vs. EDM matchup will be exclusively streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Through the NHL's media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry select NHL games on streaming platforms this season. The Philadelphia Flyers will participate in six of those games, beginning with Thursday's contest against the Edmonton Oilers.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year.

Fans located in the United States will have access to exclusively streamed games without being subject to blackouts. Along with the Flyers six broadcasts, ESPN+ subscribers will also have access to all out-of-market NHL games. ESPN account holders can stream from anywhere, including on TVs, tablets, laptops and phones.
 
Philadelphia Flyers games airing exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu
-Oct. 19 vs. Edmonton at 7:30PM
-Oct. 26 vs. Minnesota at 7:30PM
-Nov. 28 vs. Carolina at 7:30PM
-Feb. 10 vs. Seattle at 7PM
-Feb. 24 vs. NY Rangers at 3PM
-Mar. 4 vs. St. Louis at 7:30PM