HOW TO WATCH: PHI vs. EDM

Through the NHL's media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry select NHL games on streaming platforms this season. The Philadelphia Flyers will participate in six of those games, beginning with Thursday's contest against the Edmonton Oilers.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year.

Fans located in the United States will have access to exclusively streamed games without being subject to blackouts. Along with the Flyers six broadcasts, ESPN+ subscribers will also have access to all out-of-market NHL games. ESPN account holders can stream from anywhere, including on TVs, tablets, laptops and phones.



Philadelphia Flyers games airing exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu

-Oct. 19 vs. Edmonton at 7:30PM

-Oct. 26 vs. Minnesota at 7:30PM

-Nov. 28 vs. Carolina at 7:30PM

-Feb. 10 vs. Seattle at 7PM

-Feb. 24 vs. NY Rangers at 3PM

-Mar. 4 vs. St. Louis at 7:30PM