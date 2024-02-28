Hockey and Hounds Program finds ‘Coffee Cake’ Forever Home

Hockey & Hounds is in its second season with the Philadelphia Flyers after Head Coach John Tortorella began the show during his coaching tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Including Coffee Cake’s adoption news, this season has featured 17 weeks of adoptable dogs for which 12 have found forever homes and three have been placed in foster homes.

Every week throughout the season, Coach Tortorella joins Flyers Broadcast Network host Jason Myrtetus for the Hockey & Hounds Podcast, discussing not only Flyers hockey but also his passion for animal welfare. In each episode, Coach Tortorella features an adoptable dog available at one of the Flyers’ two partner shelters. These dogs are also featured throughout the season in Philadelphia Flyers radio game broadcasts and at philadelphiaflyers.com/hockeyandhounds.

The Tortorellas' foundation, The John and Christine Tortorella Family Foundation for Giving Back, focuses on partnering with organizations that provide for neglected and abused animals. To further support this initiative, the Flyers have partnered with the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA) to feature a rescue animal that is currently up for adoption each week.

PAWS’ mission is to make Philadelphia a no-kill city where every savable pet is guaranteed a home. As the city’s largest rescue partner and provider of affordable, basic veterinary care, PAWS saves and finds loving homes for thousands of homeless animals each year and prevents thousands more from entering shelters in the first place by enabling families to care for and keep their cherished pets. For more information visit: phillypaws.org.

The Pennsylvania SPCA rescues animals from cruelty and neglect, rehabilitates them medically and behaviorally, and places them with new, loving families. More than 150 years after their founding, the PSPCA is the state’s leading animal welfare organization. Headquartered in North Philadelphia, they have two regional locations, the Central PA Center at Danville and the Lancaster Center. For more information visit: pspca.org.