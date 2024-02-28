Hockey and Hounds Program finds ‘Coffee Cake’ Forever Home

The Philadelphia Flyers, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), are excited to announce Coffee Cake’s adoption. Coffee Cake, a female mix breed with limited vision, was in PAWS’ care and various foster homes for over a year. She was featured in two episodes of Hockey & Hounds during the 2022-23 season and in the first episode of the show this season. The Flyers hosted Coffee Cake at their home game, Nov. 18 vs. Vegas, where she greeted Flyers players as they walked in for the game and NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCSP) featured her on their pre-game show, hosted by Ashlyn Sullivan, Scott Hartnell and Al Morganti. Coffee Cake has found her forever home with the Besser Family from Northumberland County, PA.
"Coffee Cake's story is a beacon of hope, illustrating the transformative power of compassion, advocacy, and the unwavering dedication of PAWS staff members, foster network, and community of animal lovers in Philadelphia,” said Allison Lamond, PAWS Community Outreach & Volunteer Manager. As Coffee Cake embarks on her new chapter, we're reminded of the countless animals in PAWS' care still awaiting their happy endings. Our hope is that Coffee Cake's story will inspire others to consider adopting and/or fostering an animal.”