Hockey and Hounds Program finds ‘Coffee Cake’ Forever Home

coffeecake_website

The Philadelphia Flyers, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), are excited to announce Coffee Cake’s adoption. Coffee Cake, a female mix breed with limited vision, was in PAWS’ care and various foster homes for over a year. She was featured in two episodes of Hockey & Hounds during the 2022-23 season and in the first episode of the show this season. The Flyers hosted Coffee Cake at their home game, Nov. 18 vs. Vegas, where she greeted Flyers players as they walked in for the game and NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCSP) featured her on their pre-game show, hosted by Ashlyn Sullivan, Scott Hartnell and Al Morganti. Coffee Cake has found her forever home with the Besser Family from Northumberland County, PA.

"Coffee Cake's story is a beacon of hope, illustrating the transformative power of compassion, advocacy, and the unwavering dedication of PAWS staff members, foster network, and community of animal lovers in Philadelphia,” said Allison Lamond, PAWS Community Outreach & Volunteer Manager. As Coffee Cake embarks on her new chapter, we're reminded of the countless animals in PAWS' care still awaiting their happy endings. Our hope is that Coffee Cake's story will inspire others to consider adopting and/or fostering an animal.”

Hockey & Hounds is in its second season with the Philadelphia Flyers after Head Coach John Tortorella began the show during his coaching tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Including Coffee Cake’s adoption news, this season has featured 17 weeks of adoptable dogs for which 12 have found forever homes and three have been placed in foster homes.

Every week throughout the season, Coach Tortorella joins Flyers Broadcast Network host Jason Myrtetus for the Hockey & Hounds Podcast, discussing not only Flyers hockey but also his passion for animal welfare. In each episode, Coach Tortorella features an adoptable dog available at one of the Flyers’ two partner shelters. These dogs are also featured throughout the season in Philadelphia Flyers radio game broadcasts and at philadelphiaflyers.com/hockeyandhounds.

The Tortorellas' foundation, The John and Christine Tortorella Family Foundation for Giving Back, focuses on partnering with organizations that provide for neglected and abused animals. To further support this initiative, the Flyers have partnered with the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA) to feature a rescue animal that is currently up for adoption each week.

PAWS’ mission is to make Philadelphia a no-kill city where every savable pet is guaranteed a home. As the city’s largest rescue partner and provider of affordable, basic veterinary care, PAWS saves and finds loving homes for thousands of homeless animals each year and prevents thousands more from entering shelters in the first place by enabling families to care for and keep their cherished pets. For more information visit: phillypaws.org.

The Pennsylvania SPCA rescues animals from cruelty and neglect, rehabilitates them medically and behaviorally, and places them with new, loving families. More than 150 years after their founding, the PSPCA is the state’s leading animal welfare organization. Headquartered in North Philadelphia, they have two regional locations, the Central PA Center at Danville and the Lancaster Center. For more information visit: pspca.org.

