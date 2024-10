FRIDAY

Jett Luchanko’s first NHL shift was not going to be one where he just went out for a spin to get his feet wet. Luchanko hit the ice just over 75 seconds into the Vancouver game and immediately descended upon two Canuck forwards, forcing a turnover that sent the play the other way. It was the first of several excellent plays in the contest by Luchanko, who became the youngest player in Flyers history to appear in a contest.