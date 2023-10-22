Highlights Beyond Highlights: Oct. 21 at Dallas

- Bobby Brink continued to do all the little things in his fourth game of the season. For the second consecutive game, when in a situation where everyone in the building expected him to shoot, Brink instead found Joel Farabee with a terrific feed that he deflected home for the Flyers’ first goal of the game. On the sequence, the Flyers had been working the puck around the horn looking for a lane. From left wing to right, high to low, Brink faced the puck everywhere it went; as a result, when Travis Sanheim’s shot hit Scott Wedgewood, Brink was ready for the rebound.
- It wouldn’t seem likely that the Flyers’ penalty kill could have gotten better from the homestand, but it did. Travis Konecny had been at the center of it the last couple games, along with Scott Laughton, but on this night Noah Cates got in on the fun. His excellent stick caused the Dallas turnover that led to Konecny’s first shorthanded goal that tied the game at 2-2. While the Flyers tied a franchise record with three shorthanded goals in the game, it could have been five – they had two more high-quality scoring chances that came seconds after two of the shorthanded goals.
- Sean Walker continues to pay early dividends for the Flyers after coming over from Los Angeles this summer in the three-team Ivan Provorov deal. A steady prescence on the back end ever since training camp started. Walker has chipped in on the offensive side as well. He’d never had a shorthanded goal in his career before Thursday’s game vs. Edmonton, but now has two in the last two games. He also triggered a breakaway chance in the second period.
The Flyers ignited a comeback in Dallas but fell short in OT, earning one point in the loss.