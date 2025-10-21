Highlights Beyond Highlights- Oct. 20 vs. Seattle

Owen Tippett kind of tossed the team on his back Monday against Seattle, scoring two goals but also being present in all sorts of other ways. Our first look is at two occasions where he was playing off Nick Seeler rather than other forwards. Right before his first goal, Seeler takes a puck off a Sean Couturier faceoff win and switches with Tippett, who came out to the point while the defenseman crashed the net. This was inches from being a goal in its own right, as Seeler saw the puck go over his stick right on the doorstep. (Stick taps to Sean Couturier on this sequence for not only winning the initial faceoff, but also forcing the turnover by Joey Daccord on Tippett’s actual goal.)

Early in the second, we see Seeler at the net again, this time after pinching down the wall. Tippett is F3 in this sequence and heads out to the point after Seeler played the puck there, which was a choice by Seeler to play the puck out to his own point which he obviously wasn’t covering. But he saw Tippett headed that way, and on the next opportunity Seeler was in front of the net looking for a deflection and a rebound.