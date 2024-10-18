Highlights Beyond Highlights- Oct. 17 vs. Kraken

The Flyers had a tough one on Thursday night that turned on a three-minute stretch of the second period. Away from that stretch, there were a number of commendable moments, particularly in the first period, that deserve a look.

The Flyers’ first goal happens because of a veteran play by Garnet Hathaway. A lead pass banked off the wall to a Seattle defenseman and was immediately ejected back out of the zone; it came to Hathaway, but Scott Laughton was offside and needed to tag up. Instead of just dumping the puck into the zone, Hathaway took it to the far wall to buy time for Laughton to get onside. At one point as he did so, the puck even slid into the zone over the line, but as long as Hathaway didn’t touch it before Laughton tagged, the play was still legal. So Hathaway protected the puck and even absorbed a hit before feeding a rinkwide pass to a now-onside Laughton, who fed Ryan Poehling for a shot that went wide before swooping in and wrapping home the rebound. But none of that happens without the play Hathaway makes on the wall.