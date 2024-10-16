Highlights Beyond Highlights- Oct. 15 vs. Oilers

The Flyers blocked 21 shots on the night to Edmonton’s nine; those 21 blocks were spread among 12 different Flyers who all got in on the action. The first block went not to Garnet Hathaway or Scott Laughton or someone with a history of blocking shots, but rather to Matvei Michkov. He had two goals on the evening, but that block 1:18 into the contest was the first thing he did on the night that registered in the stats. The young star is already buying in to the Flyers’ way of playing the game, adding it to what’s made him so highly anticipated.