Highlights Beyond Highlights: Oct. 11 at Carolina

Our first look is at the developing play that led to Bobby Brink’s goal. Nikita Grebenkin was at the end of a very effective shift when Brink came on the ice. He was drifting towards his change, but he had the presence of mind to get below the puck and support the action against the wall. Before he changed, Grebenkin kept in a clearing attempt that Noah Cates picked up, and he then left the ice for the rare off-ice assist.