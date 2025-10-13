Our first look is at the developing play that led to Bobby Brink’s goal. Nikita Grebenkin was at the end of a very effective shift when Brink came on the ice. He was drifting towards his change, but he had the presence of mind to get below the puck and support the action against the wall. Before he changed, Grebenkin kept in a clearing attempt that Noah Cates picked up, and he then left the ice for the rare off-ice assist.
Highlights Beyond Highlights: Oct. 11 at Carolina
A look at some effective moments in Saturday's game against Carolina.
Garnet Hathaway became the elder statesman on the fourth line with Grebenkin and Jett Luchanko added to the lineup; he joked at the morning skate that it just meant he was old. But he doesn’t look old on this backcheck where he starts as the guy furthest to the right on your screen, and gets back to get a stick on a cross-ice pass.
Christian Dvorak is quickly establishing himself as a Swiss Army Knife-type of player, and of course his contribution on the penalty kill is a big part of that. Here, Carolina had almost made a successful zone entry on a power play opportunity, only for Dvorak to simply snuff it out against the wall.