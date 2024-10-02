Highlights Beyond Highlights: Oct. 1 vs. Bruins

The Flyers should feel good about where their penalty kill is at as they head into the season. They’ll hope the “power kill” aspect of it comes back when the full NHL roster plays together, but the unit that has performed this week has been very solid despite allowing one tally in this contest. The penalty kill at the end of the first period in particular served as a stepping stone for the team to start clawing back into the contest a bit in the second period.

Matvei Michkov picked up another point on a play that at first glance might just look like another shot stopped by a goalie that generated a rebound opportunity. But there are a couple little things about this play that make it seem as if Michkov did it more deliberately, waiting to take the shot until Travis Konecny crossed in front of the goaltender and then firing it off the goaltender’s right pad, allowing it to bounce right toward the area that Konecny was headed.