Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 30 vs. NJD

It’s too long to make into a highlight, but the Flyers’ kill of the five-minute major called on Garnet Hathaway is one of the primary takeaways from the game. What might not be immediately apparent to some fans is that the Flyers did that against the top power play in the NHL. New Jersey came into the contest clicking along at better than 36 percent on the man advantage and had scored 25 of their 72 goals this season on the power play. The Flyers’ penalty kill severely limited any chances the Devils had during that major, which is the sort of thing that can galvanize a team.

Morgan Frost’s power play goal obviously got the Flyers going in the second period. But note the underrated assist from Travis Konecny. He’s being completely tied up by Kevin Bahl to the left of the net, but he manages to get the blade of his stick at a nearly vertical angle and push the loose puck out of the scrum to Frost, who buried the rebound.