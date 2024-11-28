Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 27 vs. Predators

It’s a wacky sport sometimes, this NHL hockey stuff. The Flyers were not at their sharpest on Wednesday night in Nashville, as the Predators forecheck and defensive play prevented the Flyers from getting much of anything going for nearly the entire night. But with two late deflections, the Flyers turned what looked like a 2-1 loss into a 3-2 overtime victory.

That said, here are some of the little plays from earlier in the game that kept the Flyers just one shot away from tying it.

Travis Sanheim took care of a problem halfway through the first period that started off a misplay at the Nashville blue line. He took the right angle to be able to steer Gustav Nyquist away once he received the pass at center ice, and put the perfect amount of pressure on him to nullify the chance without taking a penalty.