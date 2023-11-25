Here’s one of those situations where one good play leads to a good outcome. Nick Seeler is the lone defenseman back as the Rangers develop a late 2-on-1 just outside the Flyer line. He’s able to play it perfectly and block the centering pass to the corner. The Flyers then send the puck the other way, and seconds later Sean Walker draws a penalty on K’Andre Miller. The Flyers don’t score, but it’s an example of how a good play can lead to another event that doesn’t seem to be related.
Highlights beyond Highlights – Nov. 24 vs. NY Rangers
Details inside the 3-1 setback on Black Friday.
The Flyers had a tough enough job to deal with when they had a two-goal deficit two minutes into the game. Over the course of the first two periods, there were three separate stints where the Flyers were playing with 11 forwards. Garnet Hathaway tried to spark the Flyers with not one but two first-period fights, which came with the associated five-minute majors. Then later in the second period, Noah Cates caught a puck in the face and had to go off for repairs with a little less than six minutes left in the frame. The circumstances forced the Flyers into some unplanned line combinations over the first two periods and the start of the third.
Although the Flyers did not score on the power play, they generated 13 shots on goal over the course of the six man-advantages. Eventual success on the power play with this group is going to come from getting lots of pucks to the net on their opportunities, and looking for the related rebounds and deflections.