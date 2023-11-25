Highlights beyond Highlights – Nov. 24 vs. NY Rangers

The Flyers had a tough enough job to deal with when they had a two-goal deficit two minutes into the game. Over the course of the first two periods, there were three separate stints where the Flyers were playing with 11 forwards. Garnet Hathaway tried to spark the Flyers with not one but two first-period fights, which came with the associated five-minute majors. Then later in the second period, Noah Cates caught a puck in the face and had to go off for repairs with a little less than six minutes left in the frame. The circumstances forced the Flyers into some unplanned line combinations over the first two periods and the start of the third.