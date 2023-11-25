News Feed

Postgame 5: Blueshirts Beat Flyers, 3-1 

5 Things: Flyers vs. Rangers

Postgame 5: Islanders Nip Flyers, 3-2

A Once in a Lifetime Event

5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders

Flyers Announce Partnership With Suite Experience Group

Highlights Beyond Highlights: Nov. 19 vs. Columbus

Postgame 5: Flyers sweep weekend with 5-2 win over Columbus

Highlights Beyond Highlights: Nov. 18 vs. Vegas

5 Things: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

Postgame 5: Flyers Outduel Golden Knights in OT, 4-3

5 Things: Flyers vs. Golden Knights

Friday Forecheck: November 17, 2023

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 15 at Carolina

Flyers Now Accepting Applications for Flyers Hometown Assist Award

Postgame 5: Flyers Cut Down Canes, 3-1

5 Things: Flyers @ Hurricanes

Farm Report: Avon and Tuomaala Hitting Their Stride

Highlights beyond Highlights – Nov. 24 vs. NY Rangers

Details inside the 3-1 setback on Black Friday.

By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

Here’s one of those situations where one good play leads to a good outcome. Nick Seeler is the lone defenseman back as the Rangers develop a late 2-on-1 just outside the Flyer line.  He’s able to play it perfectly and block the centering pass to the corner. The Flyers then send the puck the other way, and seconds later Sean Walker draws a penalty on K’Andre Miller. The Flyers don’t score, but it’s an example of how a good play can lead to another event that doesn’t seem to be related.

NYR@PHI: Seeler blocks the puck

The Flyers had a tough enough job to deal with when they had a two-goal deficit two minutes into the game. Over the course of the first two periods, there were three separate stints where the Flyers were playing with 11 forwards. Garnet Hathaway tried to spark the Flyers with not one but two first-period fights, which came with the associated five-minute majors. Then later in the second period, Noah Cates caught a puck in the face and had to go off for repairs with a little less than six minutes left in the frame. The circumstances forced the Flyers into some unplanned line combinations over the first two periods and the start of the third.

NYR@PHI: Cates is Injured

Although the Flyers did not score on the power play, they generated 13 shots on goal over the course of the six man-advantages. Eventual success on the power play with this group is going to come from getting lots of pucks to the net on their opportunities, and looking for the related rebounds and deflections.