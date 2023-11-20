Highlights Beyond Highlights: Nov. 19 vs. Columbus

Travis Konecny scored a backbreaking goal with just over seven minutes left in the contest. Its development looked a little strange, but there’s a reason for that. In the below clip, note that it starts with a great play by Louie Belpedio to break up a Columbus zone entry, after which he sends it down the boards in front of the benches.

As Jim Jackson says in the clip, the Blue Jackets “had a whole bunch of players on the ice” – seven, to be exact, as the three forwards were all to the right of the camera shot while the defense executed a rather slow change. As the camera passes the Columbus bench, note the two defensemen heading back to the bench while their replacements had already jumped on. None of the three defensemen by the bench wanted to touch the puck because it would have caused a penalty, which is why the puck was free to slide to the corner where Konecny picked it up.

Further credit goes to Tyson Foerster, who hustled back into the play as an option. Because Foerster was there, Konecny was able to look off the goaltender because Foerster was there before snapping the puck into the top short-side corner.