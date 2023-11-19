Highlights Beyond Highlights: Nov. 18 vs. Vegas

The Flyers finally broke through on the power play when Owen Tippett opened the scoring in the first period. Tyson Foerster didn’t register an assist, but just as important as everything else were Foerster’s two puck retrievals that kept the attack going on the power play. The first is visible along the end boards at the very start of this clip, and the second is about seven seconds in after the shot on goal. What’s more, after the second retrieval, Foerster sails through the low slot and helps create some traffic.

“He’s doing all the things that I thought we’d have to spend some time teaching and making sure he knows the importance of it,” said head coach John Tortorella after the game. “He’s doing those things. The biggest strength of his game is scoring goals. Can’t teach him that. Hopefully this will get him rolling that way.”