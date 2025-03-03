Highlights Beyond Highlights- March 1 vs. Jets

A look at a few plays that stood out over the course of the night.

hbh-3.3
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

This whole game could be considered a highlight beyond highlight because of the way the Flyers played defensively, a practice which generally doesn’t make highlight reels. They vastly limited Winnipeg’s chances while also finding ways to play transition offense and create chances at the other end. But here’s a look at a few plays that stood out over the course of the night.

Travis Konecny held onto this puck behind the net for ten full seconds while waiting for the Flyers to change and start a breakout. Oftentimes in these situations, it feels like the longer the player waits, the more likely it is that the defense is going to move into spaces to cause a turnover, and it seemed like Winnipeg was doing just that – Vlad Namestikov had moved in as F1 just to the right of the net, and another Winnipeg forward was patrolling the left circle. But Konecny let his patience pull the other three Winnipeg players a little further forward before he played a perfect pass into a spot where Owen Tippett was able to receive it and beat his defender in one motion, creating an excellent scoring chance.

Travis Konecny passes the puck to Owen Tippett for a scoring chance

Here’s a look at one thing that makes Andrei Kuzmenko so dangerous. The video kind of blips here, but you can see how he changes the angle of his shot, pulling it in close to his body and then using the defenseman as a screen to get a good chance in on net.

Andrei Kuzmenko makes a nice offensive play

Finally, here’s most of an entire shift for Bobby Brink. It starts when he receives a pass from Nick Seeler and brings the puck in alone while the rest of the Flyers change. But he’s still able to manufacture a shot on goal and then he goes to work on the end and near boards trying to keep the possession alive. For the rest of the clip, watch where he puts himself on the ice – either in a position to receive another breakout pass, a position where he can potentially intercept a Winnipeg outlet and start a quick transition the other way, or one where he’s supporting the puck

Bobby Brink puts in the work during a shift on ice

