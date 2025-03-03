Highlights Beyond Highlights- March 1 vs. Jets

This whole game could be considered a highlight beyond highlight because of the way the Flyers played defensively, a practice which generally doesn’t make highlight reels. They vastly limited Winnipeg’s chances while also finding ways to play transition offense and create chances at the other end. But here’s a look at a few plays that stood out over the course of the night.

Travis Konecny held onto this puck behind the net for ten full seconds while waiting for the Flyers to change and start a breakout. Oftentimes in these situations, it feels like the longer the player waits, the more likely it is that the defense is going to move into spaces to cause a turnover, and it seemed like Winnipeg was doing just that – Vlad Namestikov had moved in as F1 just to the right of the net, and another Winnipeg forward was patrolling the left circle. But Konecny let his patience pull the other three Winnipeg players a little further forward before he played a perfect pass into a spot where Owen Tippett was able to receive it and beat his defender in one motion, creating an excellent scoring chance.