Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan. 23 vs. Lightning

Some moments from Tuesday’s loss to the Lightning

hbh
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Flyers had a bit of a quiet first period but ramped things up over the final two.  In particular, this shift that began with about 13 minutes left in the second period was a turning point in the way they played the game.  Unfortunately, they spotted Tampa Bay one goal too many in the early going, but they’ll look to build off the second two periods of this game as they head to Detroit.

TBL@PHI: Before Atkinson's goal

Then there’s a couple Morgan Frost appreciation moments.  First there was the play that drew the penalty that led to Philadelphia’s second goal, as he pulled the puck between his legs to protect it from Brandon Hagel, whose subsequent attempt to obtain it became a hooking penalty.

TBL@PHI: Frost Draws Penalty

Then on this next sequence, Frost gets a scoring chance in a situation where he had no business doing so. He essentially goes into the zone 1-on-3, although he had some support, and he ends up just flat-out muscling his way around the Tampa defenseman.

TBL@PHI: Frost muscles into zone

