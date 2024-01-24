The Flyers had a bit of a quiet first period but ramped things up over the final two. In particular, this shift that began with about 13 minutes left in the second period was a turning point in the way they played the game. Unfortunately, they spotted Tampa Bay one goal too many in the early going, but they’ll look to build off the second two periods of this game as they head to Detroit.
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan. 23 vs. Lightning
Some moments from Tuesday’s loss to the Lightning
Then there’s a couple Morgan Frost appreciation moments. First there was the play that drew the penalty that led to Philadelphia’s second goal, as he pulled the puck between his legs to protect it from Brandon Hagel, whose subsequent attempt to obtain it became a hooking penalty.
Then on this next sequence, Frost gets a scoring chance in a situation where he had no business doing so. He essentially goes into the zone 1-on-3, although he had some support, and he ends up just flat-out muscling his way around the Tampa defenseman.