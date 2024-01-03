Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan. 2 vs. Oilers

It might take a couple playbacks of the clip, but watch how first Atkinson steps in to finally knock the puck off McDavid’s stick after Ryan Poehling kept McDavid at bay. It ends up with Evan Bouchard at the point. The next thing Atkinson does is he anticipates a d-to-d pass by Bouchard and tries to position himself in the lane. Had Bouchard tried to make that pass, Atkinson is gone on a breakaway.

Unfortunately for Atkinson, Bouchard instead accelerates down the wall, and Atkinson is a step behind because of the attempt to block the passing lane. He tries to catch up to Bouchard, and what ends up being the trip is actually an attempted stick lift. Atkinson reaches and tries to lift the stick and steal the puck; however, because he couldn’t close the gap as much as he would have liked, he doesn’t have leverage. As a result, the stick bounces off Bouchard’s stick and into the defenseman’s skates. It is not a direct reach into the player’s skates as it appeared in real time.

Atkinson will be the first to tell anyone that he needs to be better than he has been lately. But that penalty is taken while he’s trying to make something happen, not because of a lack of effort. So he’ll come back with the rest of the club to Philadelphia and get settled in for what’s a busy January, but includes two four-game homestands and a lot less travel. The group will look for some home cooking to help regain that edge that served them so well in November and December.