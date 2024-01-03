Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan. 2 vs. Oilers

The Flyers found themselves in a tough spot on Tuesday night, sitting at the end of a four-game road trip against an Edmonton team that is lights-out right now, coming into the contest off a five-game winning streak where they’d scored 24 goals.
The Flyers hung with them for most of two periods and clawed back to tie the score in the second, but lost momentum on a late third period power play goal and didn’t have the gas to mount another comeback in the third.
As Travis Konecny pointed out postgame, the Flyers hung with Edmonton at 5-on-5 and on the penalty kill – they again generated shorthanded chances, with four shots on goal during the PKs. One way to defend an Edmonton power play is to get a scoring chance on which a penalty is drawn that cancels out the rest of the power play, and that’s what Scott Laughton did late in the first period. This play starts with an excellent check by Travis Konency down the left-wing boards, as he arrives to dispossess Leon Draisaitl before Draisaitl even knows he’s there. That starts Laughton the other way, and Connor McDavid has to tackle him to prevent the scoring chance.