Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan. 18 vs. Stars

There are two things to appreciate about the Sean Walker goal that started the scoring. The first is the feed from Morgan Frost. Frost is in motion as he receives a pass from Joel Farabee and one-touches it on the backhand through his own legs to Walker, who recognizes that the Stars have overloaded the near side.

The second is the actual shot from Walker. Jake Oettinger is 6-6 and 224 lbs; he takes up the vast majority of a regulation hockey net, and even more so when he comes out as far as he does to cut down the angle once Walker has the puck. Walker could not have had much more than a puck-sized sliver to shoot at, but he placed it perfectly off the post and in.