Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 27 vs. Penguins

The Flyers absorbed a tough one Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena as determined Penguins squad erased a 3-0 deficit to take a 5-4 overtime win. The game was still full of good things done by the Flyers, as their solid play out of the Four Nations break continues. Here are some little things that happened over the course of the night.

Sometimes that pesky little puck finds its way through obstacles it shouldn’t and ends up in places you don’t want it, and that happened early in the first period when the Flyers were already up 1-0 – a headman pass skipped through legs and sticks right to former Flyer Kevin Hayes. Owen Tippett was quick to get back and clean up the problem.