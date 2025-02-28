Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 27 vs. Penguins

The Flyers absorbed a tough one Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

hbh-2.27
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Flyers absorbed a tough one Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena as determined Penguins squad erased a 3-0 deficit to take a 5-4 overtime win. The game was still full of good things done by the Flyers, as their solid play out of the Four Nations break continues. Here are some little things that happened over the course of the night.

Sometimes that pesky little puck finds its way through obstacles it shouldn’t and ends up in places you don’t want it, and that happened early in the first period when the Flyers were already up 1-0 – a headman pass skipped through legs and sticks right to former Flyer Kevin Hayes. Owen Tippett was quick to get back and clean up the problem.

Owen Tippett gains possession of the puck

In the second period, a puck that goes to the end boards in the Pittsburgh zone would have been icing if not for a good forecheck by Garnet Hathaway. You’ll have to use your imagination on the clip, which freezes for a bit, but it’s Hathaway coming in on the left to beat out this icing call.

Garnet Hathaway beats out the icing and keeps the play moving

And another great game for Matvei Michkov, not only in the scoring columns but elsewhere on the ice. In this clip, Michkov chases a Penguin down coming from behind the net into the far corner. The Flyers didn’t generate a chance off this, but this is the kind of play the Flyers love to see Michkov making.

Michkov makes a nice play

