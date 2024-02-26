Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 25 vs. Penguins

The Flyers went through a bit of a milestone weekend that unfortunately did not net them any points, but might be one that springs them on a bit of a late-winter run. Some of the things the Flyers have done in this two-week span will be part of any successful navigation of March, when the Flyers have to play the majority of their games against teams currently in playoff spots.

At the moment, a lot of the team’s positive aspects center around Scott Laughton, who is now on a career-high seven-game point streak. He was in the middle of a lot this weekend, starting with the club’s only goal in the Rangers game.

Somehow on this tally, Laughton manages to continue a play behind the net while falling down, which is something he was able to do on an actual wraparound goal earlier this season. First though came a puck retrieval that sent it out to the point to continue an attack in the Rangers zone. After the shot from Sanheim, it’s another retrieval from Laughton, whose goal is simply to get it around the net as fast as possible. He loses an edge while doing so, but it’s a successful feed to Tyson Foerster.