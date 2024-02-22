The Flyers’ first goal was a fortunate bounce for Travis Sanheim, whose shot hit a Blackhawks player in front and found its way into the net. The chance, however, was created by a terrific effort by Joel Farabee along the left-wing wall in the Chicago zone. Farabee’s tenacity kept the puck alive and got it to Scott Laughton, who set up Sanheim for the shot.
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 21 vs. Blackhawks
Notes from the win over the Blackhawks.
Egor Zamula’s game continues to develop, and as it does, there’s signs that his comfort level continues to grow with it. This was one such play, where he spun away from the Blackhawk defender along the wall and was able to work into a decent scoring chance.
Another thing that continues to develop is Owen Tippett’s shot. There were two bids by Tippett tonight where the release was remarkable in that they came from just about nowhere. Normally a shooter has to load up or otherwise prepare to shoot, and in doing so gives the goaltender a split second to know that a shot is coming. Tippett is able to put remarkably strong shots on goal without doing that, sort of “shooting from the hip” in a hockey sense. If he gets to the point where these start going in on a regular basis, watch out.