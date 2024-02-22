Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 21 vs. Blackhawks

Another thing that continues to develop is Owen Tippett’s shot. There were two bids by Tippett tonight where the release was remarkable in that they came from just about nowhere. Normally a shooter has to load up or otherwise prepare to shoot, and in doing so gives the goaltender a split second to know that a shot is coming. Tippett is able to put remarkably strong shots on goal without doing that, sort of “shooting from the hip” in a hockey sense. If he gets to the point where these start going in on a regular basis, watch out.