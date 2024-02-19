Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 17 vs. Devils

And then there’s Nick Seeler’s first goal of the year, which starts thanks to a finished check from Garnet Hathaway. The New Jersey defenseman wanted to send the puck up the wall, but Hathaway cancels him out and that allows Ryan Poehling to throw the puck on net. That generated the rebound that came to Scott Laughton, who heard Seeler calling for the pass and fed the blueliner for the Flyers’ third and final goal of the game.