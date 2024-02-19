Owen Tippett’s first goal came about off a feed from Travis Konecny, but it’s the previous play by Egor Zamula that earns a mention here and also got Zamula the secondary assist. Konecny lost the puck on his initial zone entry and the Devils tried to clear, but a heads-up swat from Zamula knocked the puck off a Devils stick right at the blue line and back to Konecny to get the goal going.
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 17 vs. Devils
Some things from the Stadium Series contest against the Devils
The second goal from Tippett was a power play goal and came off another low-to-high play that has been giving the Flyers some success as of late. Konecny first tried to find Frost in the same manner but Frost was steered aside by the Devils; Frost was able to cycle though and re-load Konecny for the feed to Tippett.
And then there’s Nick Seeler’s first goal of the year, which starts thanks to a finished check from Garnet Hathaway. The New Jersey defenseman wanted to send the puck up the wall, but Hathaway cancels him out and that allows Ryan Poehling to throw the puck on net. That generated the rebound that came to Scott Laughton, who heard Seeler calling for the pass and fed the blueliner for the Flyers’ third and final goal of the game.