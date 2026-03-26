Flyers Sign Riley Thompson to Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that the club has signed forward Riley Thompson to a one-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Thompson will report to the Flyers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, on a professional tryout.

Thompson, 23 (8/17/2002), is an undrafted left-handed forward who recently completed his third collegiate season at the Ohio State University.

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound forward appeared in 37 games for Ohio State this season, recording 13 goals and 27 points. He ranked fourth on the team in goals and fifth in points, while leading the Buckeyes with eight power-play goals. Thompson also led the Buckeyes in penalty minutes (60). Serving as an alternate captain, he helped guide Ohio State to the Big 10 Championship game, where they fell to Michigan. Thompson registered two goals and two assists in the Big Ten Tournament.

Over three NCAA seasons, Thompson registered 84 points (39g-45a) in 111 games between Ohio State (2024-26) and the University of Alaska Anchorage (2023-24). His top collegiate campaign came during his sophomore season in 2024-25, when he registered 33 points (17g-16a), finishing second on the Buckeyes in points while tying for the team lead in goals and power-play goals (6). He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Ottawa, Ontario native spent two seasons in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) with the Pembroke Lumber Kings (2021-22) and Smiths Falls Bears (2021-23). In 2022-23, he ranked second on the Bears and sixth in the league with 67 points (33g-34a) in 49 games. He also tied for the team lead and ranked fourth in the league with 11 power-play goals. Thompson was named to the CCHL Third All-Star Team that season.

The Flyers host the Chicago Blackhawks at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7:00 p.m. The game can be seen on NBCSP and heard on 97.5 The Fanatic.