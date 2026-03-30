Postgame RAV4: Flyers Outshine Stars in OT

The Philadelphia Flyers captured a 2-1 overtime win against the Dallas Stars, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday evening.

post-3.29
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers captured a 2-1 overtime win against the Dallas Stars, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday evening. Trevor Zegras (23rd goal of the season) netted the game winner. 

Dallas somewhat had the better of the first period: 12 to 6 in scoring chances but just 4-3 in high danger chances. The game went to intermission scoreless. 

The Flyers had the better of the play for most of the second period. In the middle stages of the frame, the Flyers forged a lead on a goal by Travis Konecny (PPG, 26th). However, late in the period Arttu Hyry (SHG, 1st NHL goal) struck shorthanded to tie the game. The third period was scoreless.

Samuel Ersson stopped 17 of 18 shots. Casey DeSmith made 28 saves on 30 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Rasmus Ristolainen took the puck  directly at the net as the seas parted on the game's opening shift. DeSmith made the save.

At 2:34, Wyatt Johnston tripped Cam York behind the Flyers' net. Philly went to the game's first power play. Denver Barkey cut in for a good scoring chance during the 5-on-4 but his shot hit the post.

Shots were 3-2 Dallas through 9:30.

At 10:41, Sean Couturier was called for holding Michael Bunting's stick. Dallas, the No. 2 ranked power play team in the NHL, went to a 5-on-4. Dallas narrowly missed the net on two scoring chances.

Ersson made an excellent glove save on Bunning at 14:46 after the puck went between Alex Bump and Noah Cates' skates. 

At 15:56, Jamie Benn took the puck away from Travis Konecny and fired a shot on Ersson. The goalie held for a stoppage.

Shots: Flyers 4-- Stars 6 

Faceoffs: Flyers 6 -- Stars 10 

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

In the opening minute, Christian Dvorak took the puck to the net for a great scoring chance in front. At 4:23, DeSmith gloved a Matvei Michkov shot. The Dvorak line controlled the puck on the next shift. Carl Grundstrom had a look near the net.

As play passed the five-minute mark, Philadelphia survived a Travis Konecny turnover in the defensive right circle.

The Flyers went to the power play at 8:00 as Mikko Rantanen caught fellow Finn Ristolainen with a high stick. Philly passed up a couple of open shots and lost the opportunity. Finally, at 9:48, the Flyers broke through. Michkov passed the puck from the side boards to Konency, The Flyers' leading scorer moved a stride and swept the puck home past DeSmith. The other assist went to Ristolainen.

Zegras nearly scored at 12:31. He put the puck off the post from the left side. At 13:49, Ersson denied a backhander on net. Two shifts later, Ersson stopped Adam Erne near the net.

Konecny was hooked by Johnston on a partial breakaway at 16:27. With 49 seconds left on the man advantage, Michkov came close. With 34 seconds remaining, Arttu Hyy skated in alone and scored an unassisted shorthanded goal from the dot.

Shots: Flyers 13 (17 overall)  -- Stars 9  (15 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 (15 overall) -- Stars 7 (17 overall)

THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Garnet Hathaway doled out his ninth hit of the game early in the period. Through 4:13, shots were 1-0 Flyers.

Ersson made a tough save at 6:14 to protect the 1-1 tie.

The Flyers started to assert their forecheck on back-to-back shifts. Philly had seven of the first eight shots in the period.

At 14:08, Konecny cut in from the wall and snapped a shot on net. DeSmith made the stop.

At 17:12, Zegras' stick got stuck in Erne's skate as the Dallas player stepped on it. Dallas received  a power play with the game on the line With 29 seconds left in the penalty, Ersson made a 10-bell save on Johnston near the right post.

Shots: Flyers 9 (26 overall)  -- Stars 3  (18 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 5 (20 overall) -- Stars 9 (26 overall)

OVERTIME SYNOPSIS

Konecny sent a shot from distance on goal over the middle. At 2:07, Tippett put a left circle shot on goal. Zegras delivered the game winner at 3:27 on a great shot from the right circle. York and Ersson assisted. The rush started with the puck being played back to the Flyers' goalie.

Final shots were 30-18 Flyers.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Carl Grundstrom – Christian Dvorak – Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey – Trevor Zegras – Owen Tippett
Alex Bump – Noah Cates – Matvei Michkov
Sean Couturier - Luke Glendening -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim – Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York – Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler – Emil Andrae

Samuel Ersson

[Dan Vladar]

Postgame RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)

1. Konecny

Flyers leading scorer Konecny, coming off a strong game in Detroit on Saturday, stepped up to deliver the game's first goal. Even beyond that, he showed good hustle.

2. Shot suppression

In the first period, there weren't many high-end chances for either team. The Flyers had better looks and a higher volume (13 shots) of pucks to the net in the second period. Entering the final 20 minutes of regulation, the game was up for grabs. In the third period, the Flyers outskated Dallas and won the majority of the puck battles. Through 60 minutes, Dallas's forecheck and open-look opportunites were very limited.

3. Between the pipes

Ersson was on his angles throughout regulation. When he was tested, he showed poise. No moment was bigger than the save on Johnston.

4. Special teams

The Flyers went 1-for-2 on the power play but coughed up the Hyry shorthanded goal. They were 2-for-2 on the PK. The late third period penalty klll loomed huge.

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