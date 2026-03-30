Postgame RAV4: Flyers Outshine Stars in OT

Zegras nearly scored at 12:31. He put the puck off the post from the left side. At 13:49, Ersson denied a backhander on net. Two shifts later, Ersson stopped Adam Erne near the net.
Konecny was hooked by Johnston on a partial breakaway at 16:27. With 49 seconds left on the man advantage, Michkov came close. With 34 seconds remaining, Arttu Hyy skated in alone and scored an unassisted shorthanded goal from the dot.
Shots: Flyers 13 (17 overall) -- Stars 9 (15 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 9 (15 overall) -- Stars 7 (17 overall)
THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS
Garnet Hathaway doled out his ninth hit of the game early in the period. Through 4:13, shots were 1-0 Flyers.
Ersson made a tough save at 6:14 to protect the 1-1 tie.
The Flyers started to assert their forecheck on back-to-back shifts. Philly had seven of the first eight shots in the period.
At 14:08, Konecny cut in from the wall and snapped a shot on net. DeSmith made the stop.
At 17:12, Zegras' stick got stuck in Erne's skate as the Dallas player stepped on it. Dallas received a power play with the game on the line With 29 seconds left in the penalty, Ersson made a 10-bell save on Johnston near the right post.
Shots: Flyers 9 (26 overall) -- Stars 3 (18 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 5 (20 overall) -- Stars 9 (26 overall)
OVERTIME SYNOPSIS
Konecny sent a shot from distance on goal over the middle. At 2:07, Tippett put a left circle shot on goal. Zegras delivered the game winner at 3:27 on a great shot from the right circle. York and Ersson assisted. The rush started with the puck being played back to the Flyers' goalie.
Final shots were 30-18 Flyers.
FLYERS STARTING LINEUP
Carl Grundstrom – Christian Dvorak – Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey – Trevor Zegras – Owen Tippett
Alex Bump – Noah Cates – Matvei Michkov
Sean Couturier - Luke Glendening -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim – Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York – Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler – Emil Andrae
Samuel Ersson
[Dan Vladar]
Postgame RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)
1. Konecny
Flyers leading scorer Konecny, coming off a strong game in Detroit on Saturday, stepped up to deliver the game's first goal. Even beyond that, he showed good hustle.
2. Shot suppression
In the first period, there weren't many high-end chances for either team. The Flyers had better looks and a higher volume (13 shots) of pucks to the net in the second period. Entering the final 20 minutes of regulation, the game was up for grabs. In the third period, the Flyers outskated Dallas and won the majority of the puck battles. Through 60 minutes, Dallas's forecheck and open-look opportunites were very limited.
3. Between the pipes
Ersson was on his angles throughout regulation. When he was tested, he showed poise. No moment was bigger than the save on Johnston.
4. Special teams
The Flyers went 1-for-2 on the power play but coughed up the Hyry shorthanded goal. They were 2-for-2 on the PK. The late third period penalty klll loomed huge.