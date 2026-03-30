Postgame RAV4: Flyers Outshine Stars in OT

The Philadelphia Flyers captured a 2-1 overtime win against the Dallas Stars, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday evening. Trevor Zegras (23rd goal of the season) netted the game winner.

Dallas somewhat had the better of the first period: 12 to 6 in scoring chances but just 4-3 in high danger chances. The game went to intermission scoreless.

The Flyers had the better of the play for most of the second period. In the middle stages of the frame, the Flyers forged a lead on a goal by Travis Konecny (PPG, 26th). However, late in the period Arttu Hyry (SHG, 1st NHL goal) struck shorthanded to tie the game. The third period was scoreless.

Samuel Ersson stopped 17 of 18 shots. Casey DeSmith made 28 saves on 30 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Rasmus Ristolainen took the puck directly at the net as the seas parted on the game's opening shift. DeSmith made the save.

At 2:34, Wyatt Johnston tripped Cam York behind the Flyers' net. Philly went to the game's first power play. Denver Barkey cut in for a good scoring chance during the 5-on-4 but his shot hit the post.

Shots were 3-2 Dallas through 9:30.