Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 12 vs. Coyotes

Tonight starts with a ridiculous pass by Cam Atkinson to Joel Farabee. It may not have seemed as such on the surface, but watch this clip twice to see why.

The conventional passing route here would have been to go across the center circle, tape-to-tape. That’s what the Arizona defenseman is anticipating. To accomplish that, Atkinson would have had to thread the needle past that defender, and even if it made it through, it would have hit Farabee on his backhand which would have then received an immediate check from that defender.

Instead, Atkinson drops his shoulder and fires a pass nearly ten feet behind Farabee, playing a perfect bank shot off the near boards. Not only does this arrive perfectly on Farabee’s forehand, but it loses some steam after hitting the boards so it’s much easier to handle. And the defenseman now has to go into panic mode. Although Farabee doesn’t score, it’s an incredibly high-IQ level play by both of them – for Atkinson to see it, and for Farabee to not stop and instead realize exactly what’s happening.