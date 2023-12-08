Here’s a look at the genesis of the Flyers’ second goal, scored by Joel Farabee. It begins with an Arizona shot from the point that Egor Zamula blocks, but it’s not just a block – it’s also a kick to Cam York, who immediately moves it ahead to Cam Atkinson. The zone entry is a little messy, but the result is Atkinson and Sean Couturier crossing paths, and then Couturier moves it down to York jumping into the play. All this movement creates confusion for the Arizona defense and it ends up drawing both defenders toward York, whose next decision is pretty creative – he drops it to Atkinson off the wall, who further draws in the defenders before finding Farabee wide open for the tip-in.
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 7 vs. ARI
Some neat things about the 4-1 win in Arizona.
York has another highlight-reel moment on his goal, but it’s his execution starting with when he receives the puck that is so impressive on this one. Watch him look off the Arizona forward and then accelerate down the wall before opening up as he cuts through the circle to give himself a better shooting angle. This kind of play was in the highlights of York from the USNDTP prior to the Flyers drafting him, and later in his games from Michigan. He’s now developed the confidence and skill to pull it off at the NHL level.
Travis Sanheim continues to execute plays that Flyers fans didn’t see last year. In the second period, he took a puck from Couturier and entered the zone while the rest of the team changed. He was essentially 1-on-4 as he gained the Arizona line and the puck naturally was poked away from him. But he stayed with it and ended up with a takeaway to get the puck back, and ssentially at 1-on-5 he’s able to find Travis Konecny coming as a trailer off the bench for a good scoring chance.
Owen Tippett appreciation mention for this feed that didn’t reach anyone, but still is worth a note. Keep your stick on the ice when he’s out there.