Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 7 vs. ARI

Here’s a look at the genesis of the Flyers’ second goal, scored by Joel Farabee. It begins with an Arizona shot from the point that Egor Zamula blocks, but it’s not just a block – it’s also a kick to Cam York, who immediately moves it ahead to Cam Atkinson. The zone entry is a little messy, but the result is Atkinson and Sean Couturier crossing paths, and then Couturier moves it down to York jumping into the play. All this movement creates confusion for the Arizona defense and it ends up drawing both defenders toward York, whose next decision is pretty creative – he drops it to Atkinson off the wall, who further draws in the defenders before finding Farabee wide open for the tip-in.