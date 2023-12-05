Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 4 vs. PIT

It’s the little things in a game like this, and Scott Laughton had multiple of them over the course of the contest. This one prevented a high-danger scoring chance, as Laughton hustled back to cover Nick Seeler after Seeler tried but could not complete a pinch at the red line. Laughton’s hustle kept the puck away from Evgeni Malkin, who’s not bad, and he punctuated it with a check a moment later. Checks like that add up as well – Malkin and Laughton ended up jawing all period, and it can help to get a player off his game.