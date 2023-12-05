Carter Hart made 31 saves in the contest, and three of them came on this high-degree-of-difficulty sequence late in the second period. Honorable mention goes to Rasmus Ristolainen for limiting the effectiveness of the 3-on-1, but it still results in multiple chances for the Penguins, all of which Hart extinguished.
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 4 vs. PIT
A few things from Monday’s 2-1 OT win over Pittsburgh.
Not long after that, the Flyers had one of their best scoring chances of the period, and it was started by none other than Sean Walker. Walker seems like an unassuming defenseman who just gets the job done on the blue line, but occasionally he’ll unleash a play like this where he sashayed through the Penguins and fed Joel Farabee, who would have scored if not for an incredible save from Alex Nedeljkovic.
It’s the little things in a game like this, and Scott Laughton had multiple of them over the course of the contest. This one prevented a high-danger scoring chance, as Laughton hustled back to cover Nick Seeler after Seeler tried but could not complete a pinch at the red line. Laughton’s hustle kept the puck away from Evgeni Malkin, who’s not bad, and he punctuated it with a check a moment later. Checks like that add up as well – Malkin and Laughton ended up jawing all period, and it can help to get a player off his game.